Monster Hunter Now Has Been Released For Mobile

Niantic and Capcom have come together to release Monster Hunter Now, as you can hunt down creatures in the real world on mobile.

Niantic has officially released Monster Hunter Now for mobile devices, bringing the action of the Capcom title to the world around us. After months of teasing, you can now suit up and become a hunter as you walk around and hunt down creatures around every corner of the real world. To mark the occasion, the company has released a new music video from One OK Rock, which you can check out below.

"In Monster Hunter Now, players take on the role of a hunter and embark on an adventure to hunt powerful monsters that appear in the real world. Since the game can be played on a smartphone, players can easily enjoy the hunting experience by joining forces with others. Monsters appear more frequently in large parks, making it easier for hunters to play together."

Hunt monsters in the real world: Embark on a global quest to track down and hunt some of the most formidable monsters from the Monster Hunter universe as they appear in our world. Forge powerful weapons and team up with fellow hunters to track down larger-than-life monsters and take them head-on.

Embark on a global quest to track down and hunt some of the most formidable monsters from the Monster Hunter universe as they appear in our world. Forge powerful weapons and team up with fellow hunters to track down larger-than-life monsters and take them head-on. Authentic hunting action carefully adapted to mobile: Discover a variety of monsters depending on the habitat around you – Forest, Desert or Swamp – and engage in thrilling hunts solo, or band together with fellow hunters to take on these large monsters. The simplified tap-based controls and high-fidelity graphics enable you to engage in enjoyable hunting action wherever you go.

Discover a variety of monsters depending on the habitat around you – Forest, Desert or Swamp – and engage in thrilling hunts solo, or band together with fellow hunters to take on these large monsters. The simplified tap-based controls and high-fidelity graphics enable you to engage in enjoyable hunting action wherever you go. See monsters around you with the AR Camera: Experience what it's like to have these iconic monsters appear in the real world with exclusive AR Camera features.

Experience what it's like to have these iconic monsters appear in the real world with exclusive AR Camera features. Master the hunt in 75 seconds: Can you complete the hunt within 75 seconds? Master the weapons, craft armor sets and hone your skills – exploit weaknesses and utilize every element at your disposal to take on the hunt.

Can you complete the hunt within 75 seconds? Master the weapons, craft armor sets and hone your skills – exploit weaknesses and utilize every element at your disposal to take on the hunt. Mark monsters even with your phone in your pocket: With Adventure Sync, you can use a Paintball to track monsters while you explore your town and bring the hunt to your doorstep afterwards. As you explore, your Palico can mark passing monsters with Palico Paintballs, even while you aren't actively playing, allowing you to return to them later, ensuring that the action never stops.

