Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: Advent of the Exploration Base, Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter Now Has Launched Season 7 Today

Monster Hunter Now has lauunched Season 7: Advent of the Exploration Base today, adding new monsters, skills, and other upgrades

Article Summary Monster Hunter Now launches Season 7: Advent of the Exploration Base with new monsters and features.

Exploration bases arrive, letting hunters work together locally for community-wide upgrades and rewards.

New monsters including Espinas, Garangolm, Lunagaron, and Riftborne Deviljho are now available to hunt.

Weapon material costs are reduced, new skills added, and monster groups can be chosen to target hunts.

Niantic has launched its latest season for Monster Hunter Now, as Season 7: Advent of the Exploration Base is currently available in the game. The season brings with it several iconic monsters from the game's history to find and fight, along with the ability to easily find those monsters and others that you need to battle with. You'll also see new skills you master as a hunter, new customization options, a reduction in resource costs, and more upgrades to the game. Enjoy the trailer and info here, along with further details on their latest blog, as the season is now live.

Monster Hunter Now – Season 7: Advent of the Exploration Base

After successful beta testing, exploration bases are officially launching. An exploration base is a local landmark that hunters in the area work together to develop. Within each 3-week Wave, nearby hunters cooperate by submitting Exploration Emblems through exploration reports to help grow their base.

Additional Monsters: Hunters will face fierce foes in Espinas, Garangolm and Lunagaron. In addition, Riftborne Deviljho arrives September 22, and Deviljho weapons will now be eligible for style customization.

Hunters will face fierce foes in Espinas, Garangolm and Lunagaron. In addition, Riftborne Deviljho arrives September 22, and Deviljho weapons will now be eligible for style customization. Style Customization Update: First introduced in Season 6, style customization is receiving a major upgrade. The parameters that increase with each level of style customization will be raised, allowing customizable weapons to reach the max strength of currently available equipment. In addition, weapons that have been sufficiently customized will gain a special effect.

First introduced in Season 6, style customization is receiving a major upgrade. The parameters that increase with each level of style customization will be raised, allowing customizable weapons to reach the max strength of currently available equipment. In addition, weapons that have been sufficiently customized will gain a special effect. New Skills: The new season introduces six new skills to master, which can be added to the armor of Espinas, Garangolm and Lunagaron, including Pursuit, Ballistics, Reckless, Defender, Vital Fire and Vital Ice.

The new season introduces six new skills to master, which can be added to the armor of Espinas, Garangolm and Lunagaron, including Pursuit, Ballistics, Reckless, Defender, Vital Fire and Vital Ice. Easier to Find Your Desired Monsters: A new feature will let players select monster groups, changing which monsters appear in the field. This will make it much easier to find the ones they want to hunt.

A new feature will let players select monster groups, changing which monsters appear in the field. This will make it much easier to find the ones they want to hunt. Reduced Material Requirements for Weapons: Starting in Season 7, the amount of materials required to forge and upgrade most weapons will be reduced. This is a great opportunity to forge and upgrade weapons hunters haven't tried before.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!