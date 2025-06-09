Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter Now Has Revealed Season Six Details

Monster Hunter Now has revealed the new content coming to the game for Seasdon Six, including new Riftborne monsters and a new weapon type

Article Summary Season Six, Scarlet Gaze in the Gloam, launches this month in Monster Hunter Now with major updates.

New Riftborne monsters arrive, appearing at 8★ and above, including Rathian, Tobi-Kadachi, and Barroth.

Style customization lets hunters upgrade weapons and switch up weapon action styles for fresh combos.

The Hunting Horn weapon debuts, providing melody effects that buff attack, defense, and more in hunts.

Niantic has unveiled the first details of the new content coming to Monster Hunter Now, as Season Six will be released later this month. The season will be called Scarlet Gaze in the Gloam, bringing with it several much-needed updates for the game, as well as the addition of Riftborne monsters. If you're not familiar with these, they are creatures that have been influenced by abnormal rifts in the landscape, making them a lot more dangerous, but also sought after at a higher level by hunters. They're also adding a new weapon type, style customization, and more. We have more details below as the season launches on June 19, 2025.

Monster Hunter Now – Season Six: Scarlet Gaze in the Gloam

The Debut of Riftborne Monsters: Powered up by the influence of abnormal rifts, some monsters will appear as riftborne monsters! These monsters will appear at 8★ and above, and they are a good deal stronger than usual. At launch, Riftborne monsters include Rathian, Tobi-Kadachi, Barroth and others, with more being introduced in the future.

Powered up by the influence of abnormal rifts, some monsters will appear as riftborne monsters! These monsters will appear at 8★ and above, and they are a good deal stronger than usual. At launch, Riftborne monsters include Rathian, Tobi-Kadachi, Barroth and others, with more being introduced in the future. New Feature: Style Customization: Style customization lets you upgrade your weapons even further, allowing you to boost the stats of grade 8 or higher weapons. Additionally, changing the style of your weapon will allow you to alter the actions of each weapon type. Each weapon will have two new styles to choose from, and depending on the style you select, long-press actions and combos will change, offering different ways to use each weapon.

Style customization lets you upgrade your weapons even further, allowing you to boost the stats of grade 8 or higher weapons. Additionally, changing the style of your weapon will allow you to alter the actions of each weapon type. Each weapon will have two new styles to choose from, and depending on the style you select, long-press actions and combos will change, offering different ways to use each weapon. Additional Monsters: Get ready to face Nargacuga, as well as Beotodus, Bishaten and Great Wroggi.

Get ready to face Nargacuga, as well as Beotodus, Bishaten and Great Wroggi. Additional Weapon Type: The hunting horn boosts both yourself and your allies while hunting. While attacking, you accumulate notes, and by aligning the notes in a specific order, you can trigger various melody effects. These melody effects can include increased attack and defense stats, Special Gauge acceleration, and more. Each weapon has its own unique melody effects that can be activated.

