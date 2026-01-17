Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: GhettoCo, indie.io, Monsters and Me

Monsters and Me Arrives in Mid-February on Steam

Take on all kinds of mutated freaks coming to kill you with aplethora of weapons in Monsters and Me, coming out in mid-February

Article Summary Monsters and Me launches mid-February on Steam as a fast-paced 2D roguelite shooter with chaotic mutant action.

Face off against slime-mutated freaks using 18 upgradable weapons and 12 powerful special abilities.

Choose from four unique characters and tackle randomized waves, perks, power-ups, and meme-worthy cutscenes.

Enjoy fluid controls, retro pixel art, and endless replayability with fresh challenges every single run.

Indie game developer GhettoCo and publisher indie.io have confirmed the launch date for their new zombie title, Monsters and Me. This is a new chaotic 2D top-down roguelite shooter where you find yourself surrounded by tons of mutated freaks. But that's okay, as you'll find plenty of ridiculous weapons to use against them that have all sorts of catastrophic consequences for anything standing in their way. Live to see the end of die gloriously every time. If you wan tto try it out, there's a free demo available on Steam to play, as the full game will be released on February 10.

Monsters and Me

A catastrophic slime-ocalypse just turned your city into a buffet for the undead—and guess what? You're the main course… …but don't panic! (Actually, panic a little. Okay, that's just the right amount.) Grab your best bud (or go full lone-wolf mode) and dive head-first into Monsters and Me—a relentless, round-based, top-down arcade shooter where everything wants to eat your face.

Zombies? LOL. Try Slime Mutant Rage Freaks: After a citywide sludge explosion, the locals are looking… extra crispy . Good luck!

After a citywide sludge explosion, the locals are looking… . Good luck! 18 Upgradable Weapons: Shotguns, rifles, flamethrowers, and more. Each has 3 upgrade levels. That's math, baby.

Shotguns, rifles, flamethrowers, and more. Each has 3 upgrade levels. That's math, baby. 12 Special Abilities: Each one with 3 upgrade levels, designed to wreck the mutant hordes.

Each one with 3 upgrade levels, designed to wreck the mutant hordes. Five Perks to Power You Up: Want faster reloads? Bigger booms? Less dying? We got you.

Want faster reloads? Bigger booms? Less dying? We got you. Four Playable Characters: Play as Brian, Bob, Nina , or Tony —each with their own vibe and catchphrases. (Spoiler: One of them says "DUDE" a lot.)

Play as , or —each with their own vibe and catchphrases. (Spoiler: One of them says "DUDE" a lot.) Randomized Waves, Power-Ups & Weapons: Every run is a glorious mess. No two games are the same. That's what we call replayability (also: chaos).

Every run is a glorious mess. No two games are the same. That's what we call (also: chaos). Comedic Cutscenes & Memeable Moments: Streamer bait? You bet your slime-covered socks. This one's for the clippers.

Streamer bait? You bet your slime-covered socks. This one's for the clippers. Fluid Controls + Pixel Art Carnage: Old-school arcade vibes with modern spice. All the charm, none of the jank.

