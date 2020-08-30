Morbid: The Seven Acolytes Gets A Gameplay Trailer At Gamescom 2020

Merge Games had a number of reveals at Gamescom 2020, including a new gameplay trailer for Morbid: The Seven Acolytes. The trailer below comes from the Future Games Show presentation where the company shows off more of the gameplay and walks you through a number of the pits and perils along the way. Right now the devs are planning to release the action-adventure RPG sometime this year, but have yet to lock down a proper release date. In the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer for the game as they show you everything it has in store for you, especially all the horrors.

Filled with Lovecraftian horrors and Cronenbergian gore, players will be able to explore a diverse fantasy world. Morbid fuses epic boss encounters and rich RPG mechanics allowing you to level up your character and tailor your own playstyle, alongside a stunning fully orchestrated soundtrack. Discover an abundance of lore through the world's characters and NPCs as players explore and face off in challenging combat encounters across stunning open environments. Get ready to unearth the secrets of Morbid: The Seven Acolytes when the game launches on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC later this year! Experience epic, brutal boss encounters and explore a diverse array of environments.

Uncover perks called Blessings of Magratheus which players can use to level up, giving them flexibility to build a character to match their playstyle.

Deep, immersive lore with NPCs to meet throughout the world.

Over 25 Unique Melee Weapons, such as Swords, Axes, Maces, Spears, Two-Handers, as well as several guns ranging from Crossbows, Shotguns, and Rifles.

Epic fully orchestrated soundtrack comprised of 19 tracks.

Health, Stamina, and Sanity management is important as players traverse the world.