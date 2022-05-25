More Street Fighter Characters Make Their Way To Brawlhalla

Ubisoft and Capcom are carrying on their partnership in a new update for Brawlhalla as five new Street Fighter characters join the roster. The new set of fighters includes Dhalsim, Sakura, Ken, M. Bison, and Luke, making up an interesting mix of people who will be joining the previously released Ryu, Chun-Li, and Akuma for a total of eight characters crossing over from the franchise. You can check out the trailer showing them all off down below as we have more info on what each character will bring to the game.

FIVE New Street Fighter Epic Crossovers are Joining the Brawl! Dhalsim – Epic Crossover for Rayman – Self-disciplined but stern, Dhalsim can stretch his body and conjure fire for swift attacks. He may be a pacifist, but he will fight when necessary.

These Street Fighter Characters are Still Fighting in Brawlhalla! Ryu –Epic Crossover for Petra – Ryu is always trying to find the next strongest opponent to better himself. Many of his iconic techniques have been brought over to Brawlhalla, like the Tatsumaki Senpukyaku, Shoryuken, and Hadoken.

