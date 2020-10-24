Yesterday, we covered a piece of tabletop gaming news revolving around Free League Publishing's newest expansion book for Vaesen, their Nordic horror game. Free League Publishing, probably best known for ALIEN: The Roleplaying Game, has also released an expansion book for their doom-metal RPG, MÖRK BORG CULT. Known as MÖRK BORG CULT: Feretory, this game is most assuredly going to be a bona fide slaughter-fest.

MÖRK BORG CULT: Feretory is a self-proclaimed "doom-metal" RPG zine, which expands upon the original MÖRK BORG CULT artpunk RPG book. The core MÖRK BORG CULT book has received top awards at the Ennie Awards for having the best layout and design, the best writing, and being the product of the year in 2020. Surely, this means that MÖRK BORG CULT: Feretory is going to be a great supplement to the core game.

You can watch the trailer for MÖRK BORG CULT: Feretory below:

According to Free League Publishing's website, some of the features in MÖRK BORG CULT: Feretory are as follows:

The Monster Approaches… Create your own terrible foe with this monster generator. Determine appearance, behavior, abilities, goal and strange habits for your new friend.

There is also a brand new group of four new character classes, a d66 table of ominously-named treasures such as the Cauldron of Lies or the Zodiac Lung, and even a solo dungeon-crawling mode. This new zine from looks like it'll be a bloody good time!

Are you excited for MÖRK BORG CULT: Feretory? Let us know in the comments below!