Morkull Ragast's Rage Confirms December Launch Date

Morkull Ragast’s Rage has been confirmed for release next month, and with it comes a physical edition and more when it launches

Play as Morkull, the villain, who knows he's inside a video game and aims to escape Ragast.

Hand-drawn animations bring characters to life, inspired by traditional films and 2D games.

Breaks the fourth wall with humor and pop culture; engage in combat as the God of Death.

Indie game developer Disaster Games, along with publishers Selecta Play and Astrolabe Games, confirmed the release date for Morkull Ragast's Rage. The team revealed it will be released on December 4, 2024, but there's a bit of a catch as the physical edition will be out first on Switch and PS5, with the digital edition coming out for PC and all three major consoles at a later date. Enjoy the latest trailer with the news!

Morkull Ragast's Rage

Get ready to play as Morkull, the villain of this story who has some interesting knowledge. . . He knows that he is a character in a video game. He also knows the existence of a player who controls him (that is, you) and he knows of some developers who have created him (that is, us). Your objective? Help Morkull escape from the Ragast so he can rule and carry out his evil plans around the world. Yep, that's right. your typical cliché villain….

Art and animation – Morkull Ragast 's Rage is completely hand-drawn and animated frame by frame. Inspired and influenced by traditional animated films and other two-dimensional video games. This traditional animation endows the entire cast of characters with great naturalness and life within.

– Morkull Ragast 's Rage is completely hand-drawn and animated frame by frame. Inspired and influenced by traditional animated films and other two-dimensional video games. This traditional animation endows the entire cast of characters with great naturalness and life within. Break out of the fourth wall – What makes the game special is Morkull himself, his personality and character along with that fourth wall break that allows him to talk to players as if he were right there. We have endowed Morkull with great charisma and personality, constantly generating a lighthearted atmosphere, loaded with constant humour, bad jokes and pop culture references.

– What makes the game special is Morkull himself, his personality and character along with that fourth wall break that allows him to talk to players as if he were right there. We have endowed Morkull with great charisma and personality, constantly generating a lighthearted atmosphere, loaded with constant humour, bad jokes and pop culture references. Combat system – You'll have your own hands and all the power that comes with being the God of Death and Darkness of course… plus you'll have a wide selection of combos and abilities that will allow you to fight your way through the deepest corners of the Ragast.

