Movie-Inspired Puzzle Game It's A Wrap! Gets New Release Window

We now have a clearer idea of when AMC Games will release It's A Wrap!, as you can play a special free demo of it on Steam now.

Indie game developer Chanko Studios, along with publisher AMC Games, have revealed when their next game, It's A Wrap!, will be coming out. In case you haven't seen the game, you are a director who is in charge of getting your '80s blockbuster movie just right. Using a combination of props, settings, and an editing tool, you'll solve the puzzle of getting everything in the right order at the right time to make the best action flick possible! You can currently play a free demo of it on Steam, with the latest build being shown at Gamescom in a couple of weeks, as the game will be released later this year.

"It's a Wrap! is a challenging 2D puzzle platformer set in 1980s Hollywood, where you play both the director and the star of action-packed, low-budget films. All you wanted to do today was shoot a nice little popcorn movie, but everything is going wrong! As the director, you need to synchronize the actors and props that are messing up their timings. Then, as the movie's star, you need to remember your script and play out the scene—without getting crushed by that giant boulder!"

Director's Phase. Grab your megaphone and hop into the director's chair to puzzle your way through the timing of props, actors, and special effects to make your scene work—and keep your star in one piece.

Action Phase. When you think you've got your scene set up correctly, roll the cameras and enjoy a variety of traditional 2D gameplay like platforming, car chases, and space battles where you control the movie star Johnny Rush in his most iconic roles.

A hundred colorful ways to "die". Every time you fail, poor Johnny—who does not have a stunt double—will suffer a hilarious demise inspired by classic cartoons and adventure games. But don't worry about long-lasting injuries, just rewind back to the beginning of the scene and try again!

Heaping spoonfuls of nostalgia. Each level is part of a movie with its own unique genre and look inspired by the biggest blockbusters of the 80s. See if you can spot all the references to your favorite fictional professors of archaeology, space wizards, and retired soldiers on the run from the law!

