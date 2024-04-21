Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Epopeia Games, Hammer95, Mullet Madjack

Mullet Madjack Receives Mid-May Release Date On Steam

Epopeia Games have a new release date set for Mullet Madjack, along with a new trailer, as the game comes out next month.

Article Summary Mullet Madjack confirmed for May 15, 2024, Steam launch with new trailer.

Game blends classic '90s anime with fast-paced FPS action in a cyberpunk world.

Players take on billionaire robots to save a top influencer and gain dopamine.

Live streaming in-game crowds add pressure to perform in skyscraper challenges.

Indie game developer Hammer95 and publisher Epopeia Games confirmed a release date for Mullet Madjack along with a new trailer. In what feels like a throwback to classic '90s anime mixed with classic FPS titles, you're on a mission to save one of the future's most well-known influencers from a dangerous criminal organization by any means necessary. Which you will take full advantage of as you go off on a spree the likes of which no one could have predicted, except for you as you go all out to achieve your mission. You can check out more about the game below, along with the official trailer above, as the game will launch on PC via Steam on May 15, 2024.

Mullet Madjack

In an exciting journey inspired by classic anime, you will be immersed in the cyberpunk world of Mullet MadJack, set in the 90s… 2090s, to be precise. Your mission is to rescue the world's most famous influencer from the clutches of a dangerous criminal organization comprised of powerful billionaire robots. In the future, vigilantes are addicted to dopamine, and to get their fix, you'll have to overcome deadly challenges in each skyscraper, floor by floor, all in pursuit of securing your own dopamine hit. Get ready to face each level and claim your dose of adrenaline.

As you progress through the building's floors, a crowd hungry for action follows your every move through livestreaming broadcasts. This public exposure creates additional tension, increasing the pressure on you and the need to achieve increasingly more impressive feats. Your battle is not only for the liberation of the kidnapped influencer but also for the preservation of your own reputation and the entertainment of those who are watching. Get ready for a journey filled with dangers, thrilling challenges, and the aesthetics of the golden age of anime.

