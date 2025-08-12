Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Munchkin: Not My Monkeys, Steve Jackson Games

Munchkin: Not My Monkeys Expansion Goes Up For Pre-Order

Munchkin has revealed the newxt expansion coming to the game, as players can pre-order the new Not My Monkeys set right now

Article Summary Munchkin: Not My Monkeys expansion is now available for pre-order from Steve Jackson Games.

Features 56 all-new cards packed with monkeys, primates, punny humor, and unique new items.

Compatible with any Munchkin fantasy core set for added chaos, enemies, and hilarious gameplay twists.

Equip the Gorilla Mask and Monkey Suit, fight the Monkey King, and unleash banana-fueled madness!

Steve Jackson Games has put the latest expansion for Munchkin up for pre-order today, as players can get their hands on Munchkin: Not My Monkeys. This new set will provide you with a lot of monkey business, so to speak, as you have over 50 cards that give you enemies, abilities, armor, weapons, and more themed around different forms of primates. You can read more about the set below, as it will be released later this month.

Munchkin: Not My Monkeys

Special delivery from Amazon Primate! But of course, you might not want it because the package might go Baboom! That would, of course, give you the best opportunity to fall to your knees and shout "You Blew it Up!" So put on your Monkey Suit and Go Bananas!

Munchkin: Not My Monkeys adds 56 all-new cards, including both Doors and Treasures, and can be shuffled easily into any fantasy-backed core set. It's packed full of all the punny, funny fun fans have come to expect from this hilarious series. As all Munchkin players know, it's crucial to equip items for extra help before going into battle against monsters. The +2 Bonus Gorilla Mask headgear can be worn alone or combined with the +2 Bonus Monkey Suit armor for an extra +3 Bonus. Fight the Level 20 Monkey King for five treasures. If an opponent is in combat, play Ape Shot to add any ape or monkey monster to the skirmish – no Wandering Monster needed! Then Be A-peel-ing or Go Bananas! to go up an extra level.

Munchkin

Go down in the dungeon. Kill everything you meet. Backstab your friends and steal their stuff. Grab the treasure and run. Admit it. You love it. Munchkin is the mega-hit card game about dungeon adventure . . . with none of that stupid roleplaying stuff. You and your friends compete to kill monsters and grab magic items. Don the Horny Helmet and the Boots of Butt-Kicking. Wield the Staff of Napalm . . . or maybe the Chainsaw of Bloody Dismemberment. Start by slaughtering the Potted Plant and the Drooling Slime, and work your way up to the Plutonium Dragon!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!