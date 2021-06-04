Murder & Co. Subscription Box Kickstarter Campaign Now Underway

Murder & Co., a small company founded by three women who adore true crime and murder mystery games, has launched a Kickstarter campaign in an effort to spread their love of the games they played during the COVID-19 pandemic's lockdown. The subscription boxes they are aiming to have crowdfunded this month are specially curated and lovingly crafted, and the game promises great attention to the details of the mysteries presented.

A typical game from Murder & Co. consists of six "episodes", categorized as six subscription boxes filled with items specifically geared towards the mystery therein. Players become investigators, searching through the evidence for the answer as to "whodunnit". And while a Murder & Co. game can be played with any number of players, that number includes the opportunity to solve the mystery solo.

According to the Kickstarter page for the campaign, this is the way to play these games:

Strategize – work the investigation. Every item in the box is a clue. Sort through the codes and study every document. You are the detective!

Build a crime scene board, take notes and study the characters. Stay organized!

Investigate, deduce and solve each episode of the series- eliminating suspects by using codes, ciphers, and physical evidence as clues until the killer is discovered.

There will undoubtedly be many red herring clues along the way, so distraction will be a potential pitfall in your pursuit of the truth. Are you excited for this campaign to be backed? Consider backing Murder & Co. for yourself! In the meantime, let us know in the comments below what you think of this Kickstarter!