My Hero Academia Characters Arrive In Fortnite

Epic Games has teamed up with Crunchyroll to bring several characters from the hit anime series My Hero Academia into Fortnite. Now you get in the action as the two teams have brought Izuku Midoriya, All Might, Katsuki Bakugo, and Ochaco Uraraka into the game with their formal debut alongside several other pop culture icons. But they didn't come alone, as they have included themed Quests and Rewards from the series, several gameplay items to snag, and a smashing Creative experience. We got the short notes from the devs below, as there's more info on the official blog.

All Mighty Power-Ups: On the Battle Royale Island, harness the power of "One For All" and unleash a powerful punch to take down structures and opponents with Deku's Smash. Keep an eye out for All Might Supply Drops and My Hero Academia Vending Machines to get the Deku's Smash item!

Go Beyond in the Hero Training Gym: Surpass your limits in the Hero Training Gym (island code 6917-7775-5190), built by creator team Zen Creative! Go head-to-head in team vs. team combat among two different arena settings, earn Rescue Points from eliminations or by capturing Rescue Zones, and let loose with Deku's Smash. The first team to earn 100 Rescue Points wins!

Show Your Power: Check out the new limited-time My Hero Academia Quests in Fortnite Battle Royale, Zero Build, and the Hero Training Gym! Complete the Quests by December 29, 2022, at 7 PM ET to unlock XP and special items, including the Deku Spray, PLUS ULTRA Spray, Deku's Glove Emoticon, and U.A. Cape Back Bling.

Be the Hero: Izuku Midoriya, All Might, Katsuki Bakugo, and Ochaco Uraraka Cosmetic Sets featuring alt Styles, Back Blings, and Pickaxes are now in the Item Shop until December 29 at 7 PM ET! Celebrate your Victory Royales with the Symbol of Peace Emote, and flex your brain with the Hero Analysis Emote.