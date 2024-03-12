Posted in: Games, Hasbro, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: Drakhar Studio, my little pony, My Little Pony – A Zephyr Heights Mystery

My Little Pony Is Getting An Open-World Mystery Game

Outright Games and Hasbro have come together for a My Little Pony game, as My Little Pony – A Zephyr Heights Mystery is on the way.

Article Summary New My Little Pony game, A Zephyr Heights Mystery, announced by Outright Games.

Experience an open-world mystery in Equestria with characters Sunny, Izzy, and others.

Engage in cooperative play with two-player co-op mode, minigames, and customization.

Outright Games and Hasbro aim to continue My Little Pony's legacy of friendship.

Outright Games and developer Drakhar Studio have partnered up with Hasbro to make a brand new My Little Pony video game. The game is called My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery, and it will give players an open-world experience wrapped in a special mystery storyline. You'll follow the story of Sunny, Izzy, Misty, Pipp, Zipp, and Hitch on this cooperative adventure set in the kingdom of Zephyr Heights, as you attempt to stop the magic here from turning the world upsidedown. We have more info on the game here as it will be released on May 17 for PC and all three major conosles.

My Little Pony – A Zephyr Heights Mystery

In this open-world mystery adventure, everypony can return to the kingdom of Equestria. Choosing from any one of the Mane Six, players will work together to tame an unstable magic which has sent the cloud city of Zephyr Heights out of control. Along the way, players can find more ways to have fun with replayable minigames like Pipp's Photo Shoot, Hitch is on the Trail, and Sunny's Smoothie Delivery. Special collectibles, photo opportunities and a closet full of accessories are also available for fans to customise their personal hooftastic style. Bringing the magic of friendship to new heights, My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery also includes the option of two-player co-op, to uncover the magical mystery with another special pony pal!

"My Little Pony has a timeless impact across generations, and through our longstanding relationship with Hasbro, we plan to continue the legacy of My Little Pony for years to come," said Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games. "With the upcoming launch of My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery, we are committed to promoting the values of self-expression, magic, and friendship that My Little Pony is best known for. With the addition of co-op, a brand-new storyline, and exciting gameplay, we are sure fans of all ages will be thrilled to once again experience the magical world of My Little Pony!"

"Outright Games has a long history of bringing high quality, family-focused games to market and understands the lore, longevity, and magic behind My Little Pony," said Eugene Evans, SVP of Digital Strategy and Licensing at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro. "Growing our digital games portfolio through licensing and development remains a key strategy for us. We are committed to bringing our beloved brands to life for players in new and imaginative ways by working with creative partners from all over the world."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!