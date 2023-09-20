Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: AMGI Studios, My Pet Hooligan

My Pet Hooligan Launches In Early Access For The Epic Games Store

You can now play an early version of My Pet Hooligan on the Epic Games Store, as the game has been released into Early Access.

Indie game developer and publisher AMGI Animation has released their latest game, My Pet Hooligan, into Early Access on the Epic Games Store. This is your chance to try out a limited version of the game for free while they work out the kinks. What's more, the company signed a 12-month collaboration with Prime Gaming, which will have players receiving exclusive digital bundles of customized in-game content if you're a subscriber. Which includes wearables, skins, badges, and special offers. The first drop, available for the next 30 days, includes Max's Zip-up Hoody, Jeans and Shoes, as well as Thumps by Kré Black Headphones.

"My Pet Hooligan is a unique experience that blends Hollywood-like animation technology and a shooter featuring a roster of diverse playable rabbits. Rebel against the evil overlord Metazuckbot by wreaking havoc on Hooliland City. Fight each other, destroy stuff, skateboard like a pro-skater, graffiti the buildings, or just hang out with friends. Playing the way you want is what it means to be a Hooligan."

Hooligans are thrust into fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled combat in various enclosed battle zones throughout Hooliland City. Your primary objective is to rack up points by eliminating other Hooligans. These battles seem to be part of Metazuckbots evil master plan. But why? Destroy: Rebel against Metazuckbot by using your arsenal of firearms, explosives, and other destructive tools, to wreak havoc on the city. Destroy Cars, Benches, Barrels, and more. Or Graffiti the city with Spray Paint. You decide the best way to cause chaos and disorder in the streets.

Rebel against Metazuckbot by using your arsenal of firearms, explosives, and other destructive tools, to wreak havoc on the city. Destroy Cars, Benches, Barrels, and more. Or Graffiti the city with Spray Paint. You decide the best way to cause chaos and disorder in the streets. Explore: Navigate the vibrant and imaginative world filled with secrets. Use platforms and jump pads to search every nook and cranny of the city to discover hidden chests and valuable coins.

Navigate the vibrant and imaginative world filled with secrets. Use platforms and jump pads to search every nook and cranny of the city to discover hidden chests and valuable coins. Skateboard: Cruise around the city and do some sweet tricks. Create unique and stylish combos, by chaining together flips, grabs, to rack up your boost meter to travel faster around the city.

