Nanoleaf Forms New Partnership With Umbra For Two New Lights

Nanoleaf and Umbra have come together for two new lighting designs that will allow you to change out your modern home bulbs with custom ones.

Nanoleaf, who you may know best for interior LED lighting primarily for gaming, has partnered with Umbra for two new utility lights for the home. The two have come together to release the new Essentials Matter GU10 and the the Essentials Matter Recessed Downlight. Both of these work the same way that the company's line of LED lights do with a Wi-Fi interface that allows you to set whatever color and brightness you want, even in a pattern if you desire. The key to these is that they are designed to work with most track lighting and ceiling lights on the market, giving you a chance to change out the lighting in several essential fixtures found in modern homes. You can read about both below as they are now available in Nanoleaf's shop.

With the new Nanoleaf Essentials Matter GU10 and Recessed Downlight, users can enjoy functional bright whites and vibrant splashes of color throughout their home using seamless and reliable Matter technology. Working with Matter over Thread, the smart color-changing LED Light Bulbs are simple to set up and easy to control. The new Bulbs continue to expand Nanoleaf's suite of Matter-enabled lighting (which currently includes an A19 and Lightstrip), to help you seamlessly outfit your entire home with dynamic smart lighting experiences. Easily adjust brightness, set Schedules, and play unique lighting Scenes to create the ideal ambiance for different activities and occasions. All Nanoleaf Essentials Matter lighting products can be grouped in the Nanoleaf App or with your preferred smart home ecosystem* to work together for the utmost convenience and ease.

Nanoleaf collaborates with leading global design brand Umbra to create the Smart Lamp Collection, featuring the Cono Portable Lamp and Cup Lamp, a unique fusion of technology and thoughtful design. The Smart Lamp Collection introduces the first ever table lamps with Matter compatibility, playing a pivotal role in diversifying the Matter-ready offerings available today for a more connected smart home future. With full-spectrum RGBW lighting options (16M+ colors and tunable whites), smart customizable settings and dynamic lighting Scenes, the new Cono Portable Lamp is the ideal tech meets design lighting product for small spaces. The Cono Portable Lamp is a portable lighting solution with a five-hour battery life that can power a perfect ambiance wherever you take it. Its playful design allows you to direct light where you need it by positioning it upright, on its side, or even upside down – for just a hint of illumination. Its unique leg design doubles as a handle so you can move it around your home, adding an element of play into your everyday lighting experience.

