Naraka: Bladepoint Celebrates Third Anniversary With Crossovers

NetEase Games revealed the the Third Anniversary content for Naraka: Bladepoint, with Tomb Raider and The Witcher crossing over.

New original map Perdoria unveiled, featuring thrilling combat terrains.

Character Kylin Zhang from Time Raiders joins alongside Fistblades weapon.

Anniversary events offer rewards, including rare outfits and in-game items.

NetEase Games rolled out all of their plans for the Third Anniversary of Naraka: Bladepoint, as the annual Naraka Fest rolls out the carpet for two crossovers. The big news for this is that you'll see Tomb Raider and The Witcher come into the game, as there will be two different crossover additions featuring content from their respective games. We have the full rundown below as the anniversary kicks off on July 2.

Naraka: Bladepoint Third Anniversary

For the first time in two years, Naraka will be releasing an original map, Perdoria. Differing from the previous map styles, Perdoria will feature the majestic underground imperial city of Jiling and a striking subterranean landscape that offers more platform areas that are perfect for combat. There's also a ton of mechanisms and buffs scattered around to emulate the thrill of the battlefield like never before. Perdoria includes the Fortune Land, which grants players effects such as free revivals, auto-healing Remains, and rapid recovery upon defeating foes… It all comes together to bring even more excitement to the world of Naraka: Bladepoint.

In this mysterious and audacious new map, Naraka: Bladepoint will welcome the arrival of adventurers from all walks of life. The White Wolf, Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and his companions will be venturing into Naraka this winter, entering a mysterious eastern land. Meanwhile, we're working with Crystal Dynamics and Tomb Raider this summer to bring a Lara Croft-inspired outfit to Naraka: Bladepoint. Additionally, They will both join our new hero, Kylin Zhang, a legendary character from the famous Chinese novel Time Raiders, who will enter Naraka in the summer as well, embarking on a journey into the ancient underground palace. As teased on April 1st, Naraka will indeed be introducing a hand-to-hand combat weapon: The Fistblades – built upon man's first 'weapon,' his own two fists. Remember to keep those fists up and let loose upon your enemies with the debut of Fistblades in the game on July 2nd!

The Third Anniversary will provide players with plenty of rewards and events as they explore the new map, uncover treasures, and complete new missions in Perdoria to earn rewards such as free outfits. By obtaining Destiny Stones from matches, players can participate in the event named Prosperous Grotto to earn rare rewards. Over the course of the Third Anniversary, treasures will drop on all maps at designated times and the first adventurers to discover these treasures can obtain Antique Chests and have the chance to acquire legendary outfits and in-game items. Finally and in order to provide players with a more immersive adventure experience, the development team of 24 Entertainment has hidden an Easter egg in the mysterious new map. Players should definitely make sure not to miss it, as there may be unexpected rewards!

