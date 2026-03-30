Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cosmo D Studios, First-Person, Moves of the Diamond Hand, Narrative, rpg, surreal

Narrative RPG Moves of the Diamond Hand Confirms Early Access Date

The new surreal first-person narrative RPG title Moves of the Diamond Hand has been given an Early Access launch date for April

Article Summary Moves of the Diamond Hand hits Steam Early Access in April as a surreal narrative first-person RPG.

Shape the city’s fate with dice-driven stats, choices, and customizable abilities inspired by tabletop RPGs.

Become part of Circus X amid a jazz noir mystery, with bizarre characters and a wild mayoral election.

Experience Cosmo D’s signature music, deep atmosphere, and collaborative, transparent Early Access updates.

Developer and publisher Cosmo D Studios have revealed the Early Access release date for the new surreal narrative RPG, Moves of the Diamond Hand. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a new surreal first-person narrative RPG where your actions will shape the city and those in it. You'll need to become a master of something, anything, whatever it takes to get into the seedy underworld, and risk it all with a roll of the dice. We have more details and the trailer here as the EA version drops onto Steam on April 13, 2026.

Unlocking the Potential of Moves of the Diamond Hand as it Arrives in Early Access on Steam

You're on a quest to become a part of the legendary Circus X – an actual circus and artist crew of the highest caliber – in a bid to mint your destiny. However, Circus X isn't hiring and there's plenty of people who also want a piece of their magic (and money). To become part of this elite crew, you'll need to figure out a way in. Sure, they'll find leads, but they'll also find trouble. As you explore the neighbourhood, you'll meet a cast of odd characters, each with their own agendas, perspectives, and secrets; slowly becoming entangled in the strangest Mayoral election in the city's history. One of the candidates isn't even a real person, he's the clone of a Mayor from a hundred years ago! Whatsmore, someone called The Diamond Hand is playing all sides against one another. No one knows who they are or why they're causing trouble. It's up to you to decide if you are a potential collaborator or just a pawn in The Diamond Hand's game?

A Full Embrace of the Spirit of Tabletop RPG Gaming – Your stats are all represented as dice. These dice offer opportunities for drama and strategy. Items are dice. Conditions are dice. Disguises are dice. These dice are all customizable in a myriad of different ways.

Your stats are all represented as dice. These dice offer opportunities for drama and strategy. Items are dice. Conditions are dice. Disguises are dice. These dice are all customizable in a myriad of different ways. A Tight Narrative Full of Twists and Turns – Explore a dubby jazz noir mystery. You, along with your dice, will determine how it all plays out, right up to the very end.

Explore a dubby jazz noir mystery. You, along with your dice, will determine how it all plays out, right up to the very end. Choices and Consequences Aplenty – Three very different mayoral candidates offer stark points of view and personality. But their race for The Key to the City is as close as it gets.

Three very different mayoral candidates offer stark points of view and personality. But their race for The Key to the City is as close as it gets. A City of Personalities – Odd characters, each with their own agendas, perspectives, and secrets, await your arrival. Some of them might have connections to previous Cosmo D games, but knowledge of those games is not required.

Odd characters, each with their own agendas, perspectives, and secrets, await your arrival. Some of them might have connections to previous Cosmo D games, but knowledge of those games is not required. A Vibe Like No Other – Cosmo D games put a premium on head-nodding music and thick atmosphere. Moves of the Diamond Hand continues to elevate this approach.

Cosmo D games put a premium on head-nodding music and thick atmosphere. Moves of the Diamond Hand continues to elevate this approach. A Collaborative, Transparent Approach to Release – Starting with Chapter One, all players will have access to a bug reporting and feedback menu in-game. Bug fixes, balance adjustments and quality of life improvements will be ongoing and continuous.

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