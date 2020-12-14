Natsume Reveals Harvest Moon: One World Collector's Edition

Natsume revealed this morning the release of Harvest Moon: One World Collector's Edition coming in January. As you might suspect, this is one f those cool package deals that the company is doing through Limited Run Games with a short supply for both the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. This edition includes a chicken plushie as well as a music diorama that features an original song, "Spring on the Beach" from the game. The diorama features a scene from the game with music and both the male and female versions of the main character, both magnetized and interchangeable while the animals rotate to the music. It'll run you $100 no matter which version you buy.

"Hardcore Harvest Moon fans will not want to miss out on the Harvest Moon: One World Collector's Edition," said Hiro Maekawa, President and CEO of Natsume. "Players have been collecting our limited edition plushies for many years, and it's always fun for us to select and design the plushie for each game. The chicken plushie is an iconic addition for collectors and the music diorama is our special way of celebrating the new feature of a portable farm in Harvest Moon: One World."

Can you imagine a world without cabbage, tomatoes, or even carrots? Believe it or not, that's the world you'll find yourself in at the beginning of Harvest Moon: One World, as the Harvest Goddess, the queen of crops herself, has vanished… However, before the Harvest Goddess disappeared from this world, she imbued the tiny Harvest Wisps with the knowledge of various seeds, thus ensuring the various fruits and vegetables of the world would not be lost. Using the power given to these Harvest Wisps, you'll unlock various seeds as you progress through the game! But the Harvest Wisps can be tricky to find, as they all appear at different times and places. You'll need to use your noggin to make sure you seek out as many of them as you can!