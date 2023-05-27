Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Goku & Piccolo SPRs Goku and Piccolo's team-up against Garlic Jr. is immortalized in gold foil in the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super as well as Dead Zone, the first Z-era movie which featured Garlic Jr. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of this upcoming set.

Two more Special Rares from this expansion are revealed today. First, we have Son Goku and Piccolo's team-up from Dead Zone getting the SPR treatment. This historic team-up is quite a big deal in the Dead Zone movie itself, and this set dedicates multiple cards to their uneasy alliance. Son Goku, Overwhelming Power also gets a Special Rare that swirls with gold foil, making Goku's hair stand up way, way before we'd see it turn blonde.

Tomorrow, we'll reveal the full, official title of the set we've been calling "Resurgence."

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from this set, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

