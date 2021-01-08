2K Games revealed today that NBA 2K21 MyTeam Season Four has officially kicked off with a number of additions and changes. This season is being called "The Return", which is pretty fitting since we're starting fresh in the new year with a brand new Level 40 prize that is the Galaxy Opal Kawhi Leonard. There's going to be a brand new set of weekly challenges that will keep you on your toes, some of them promising to be challenging even to the best pros to ever play an NBA 2K game. There's also a new set of throwback moments from the past decade that will drop every Tuesday and a number of other achievements you snag along the way. You can read a more detailed report on it from the company here, as we have the shorthand details below along with a trailer for the new season.

A new NBA 2K21 MyTeam level 40 prize: Galaxy Opal Kawhi Leonard

New NBA Weekly and Moments Challenges and Agendas tied with the return of the NBA Season

New 'Kareem Signature Challenge'

New Domination Tier: Heat Check Teams

Earn 3 stars against all 33 Heat Check teams to earn Galaxy Opal Antawn Jamison. Each Heat Check team's form depends on their actual performance in the NBA (IRL)

New 'Throwback Moments' packs every Tuesday, each player included is tied to a specific iconic moment in their career.

New Galaxy Opal Russell Westbrook reward for earning all 6 rings in Limited and Galaxy Opal Kevin McHale for going 12-0 in Galaxy Opal League of MyTEAM Unlimited

Galaxy Opal Damian Lillard will also now be available to any players who have collected 2000 cards

IDOLS Series II starts in Season 4, players who completed Series I in the previous Seasons will have earned themselves Galaxy Opal Chris Webber.