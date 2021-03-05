NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Unlimited $250K Championship Happening March 6th

2K Games revealed this morning that the NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Unlimited $250K Championship will be taking place over the NBA All-Star Weekend. The two finalists of the third annual tourney will be competing against each other for the grand prize live on Saturday, March 6th at 3 pm PT on Twitch. The event has done well the past two years as you get to see the best of the best compete for one hell of a cash prize, while showing off the latest incarnation of the game. Here are the finer details of the event from the organizers.

The final takes place between Tyler Debondt (age: 20, TwoWayRoco) of Cedar Falls, IA and Kimanni Ingram (age: 22, NewEditionFlash) of Milwaukee, WI. The finalists emerged as the last two players standing after four pre-qualifying GameDays that began October of last year and battled through a 32 head-to-head single elimination qualifier tournament in February. TwoWayRoco qualified for the single-elimination tournament in the Xbox One bracket averaging 89 PPG, while NewEditionFlash qualified for the PlayStation 4 bracket averaging 88.5 PPG. Both finalists battled through four qualifying matches before being crowned champions of their respective consoles to advance to the final, which will be played on PlayStation 4. Hosted by 2K League lead commentator, Jamie "DirK" Diaz Ruiz, Ronnie2K and influencer HenryTheBlasian, the two finalists will battle it out online for their share of the $250,000 prize purse, where the winner will receive $200,000 and the runner-up will receive $50,000.

The event also has a surprise or two throughout the stream, so don't be too surprised if we hear some new info on the next esports season or get some kind of reveal for the game while they got a huge audience checking them out. Best of luck to everyone involved this weekend!