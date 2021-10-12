NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition Announces As Apple Arcade Exclusive

2K Games will be bringing NBA 2K22 to Apple Arcade as they are releasing the exclusive NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition coming next week. The game will officially launch on October 19th featuring an all-new mode called The Association, in which you get to be the GM or Head Coach of your favorite NBA franchise and build them into a dream team. The game will also include MyCOURT, where you can level up stats with special drills designed to make the players better, all of which is housed in a custom court tailored to your athlete. You can check out more about the game below.

Players can live their NBA dreams on the hardwood and run with today's top stars like Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Rui Hachimura, Karl-Anthony Towns, and more – in an authentic NBA 2K experience. Players will choose from their favorite NBA teams and take on competitors in Quick Match featuring updated 2022 NBA rosters, compete head-to-head with a friend in Online Multiplayer mode, or play 3v3 street basketball in Blacktop mode. For aspiring coaches, players can become the GM and Head Coach of their favorite NBA Franchise and build their NBA dream team in Association Mode.

They'll manage their NBA roster and make trades, sign free agents, scout up-and-coming prospects, and control their team's finances. Or players can start their own NBA journey in MyCAREER mode, customizing their personal appearance, position, jersey number and live out their NBA career as a deadeye sharpshooter, elite ball-handler, high flying finisher, and more. Customize and practice their own MyCOURT where they can run drills and hone their skills as they train and level up their stats on the way to reaching NBA All-Star status. With NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition, experience NBA 2K basketball like never before with more ways than ever to enjoy the game.