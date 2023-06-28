Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: nba, NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 Releases Details For Season 8 Coming June 30

We have the latest details to Season 8 for NBA 2K23, as the team at 2K Games looks at the post-season and what's to come for the league.

2K Games have revealed new details of what's in store for Season 8 of NBA 2K23, as Kevin Durant takes center stage this time. As it seems to be with all late-game content (as we know the next game is coming sometime this Fall), the season will look at what's ahead for the league while also adding in new content and rewards. Season 8 will come with an array of fresh apparel drops and partnerships with a number of brands like OVO, Crocs, Gallery Department, Marathon, Eastside Golf, Daily Paper x Dreamville, Palm Angels, NASA, and more. We have the dev notes below and a teaser trailer, with more info to be found on the latest Courtside Report, as the content will drop on June 30th.

"In NBA 2K23 Season 8, players can make it rain and push their skills to the limit with one of the NBA's all-time greatest scorers, Kevin Durant. Durant's presence on the Phoenix Suns, along with NBA 2K23 cover athlete Devin Booker, signals a potential golden age of Suns basketball."

MyCAREER additions include exciting new rewards for players to unlock, including a pair of Overalls at Level 20, a New Era Hat at Level 25, an NBA Mascot at Level 30, an animating Helmet at Level 37, and a pet tiger at Level 40 (Xbox One & PS4). Players can also earn an Extra Badge Point at Level 39 and the final Core Badge Pattern as a Level 40 reward (Xbox Series X|S & PS5) in Season 8.

additions include exciting new rewards for players to unlock, including a pair of Overalls at Level 20, a New Era Hat at Level 25, an NBA Mascot at Level 30, an animating Helmet at Level 37, and a pet tiger at Level 40 (Xbox One & PS4). Players can also earn an Extra Badge Point at Level 39 and the final Core Badge Pattern as a Level 40 reward (Xbox Series X|S & PS5) in Season 8. MyTEAM will continue to feature more End Game cards and bring new Invincibles this Season. End Game cards are fully maxed out, 99-rated cards with all of their badges at the Hall of Fame level – the most powerful cards in MyTEAM. Players will start off the Season with Level 1 End Game Steph Curry and can progress through the rewards ladder to Level 40 to earn an End Game MVP Joel Embiid while earning a bunch of reward cards along the way. Players who also complete the All-Time Spotlight Challenges will earn an End Game Bill Russell card.

will continue to feature more End Game cards and bring new Invincibles this Season. End Game cards are fully maxed out, 99-rated cards with all of their badges at the Hall of Fame level – the most powerful cards in MyTEAM. Players will start off the Season with Level 1 End Game Steph Curry and can progress through the rewards ladder to Level 40 to earn an End Game MVP Joel Embiid while earning a bunch of reward cards along the way. Players who also complete the All-Time Spotlight Challenges will earn an End Game Bill Russell card. The W features some electrifying rewards, including a Stewie 1 Shoe Card, as well as awesome weekly and seasonal rewards like Jonquel Jones Heroine Edition Jersey, Team Resilience Boosts, Skylar Diggins-Smith Jersey, new Clothing Bundles, and more.

