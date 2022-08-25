NBA 2K23 Reveals New Features For MyTeam, Including Co-Op

2K Games revealed more details about MyTeam options in NBA 2K23, including a brand new way to play with three-player co-op. The latest Courtside Report delves into many of the new features you'll encounter with this year's version, including the fact they're holding a $250k tournament, added new prestige tiers, a trophy case, single-player modes, and more. We have the details below from the devs, along with a video. but if you want in-depth notes, click the above link for more.

Triple Threat Online: Co-Op: For the first time ever in MyTEAM, this brand new game mode will allow players to partner with friends for Co-Op 3v3 online gameplay across different variations. Party Mode, Co-Op and Competitive Online.

For the first time ever in MyTEAM, this brand new game mode will allow players to partner with friends for Co-Op 3v3 online gameplay across different variations. Party Mode, Co-Op and Competitive Online. NBA 2K23 Unlimited: The all-new Prestige Tiers allow players that reach the top tier to start over and unlock even more rewards. Players will earn Season Points, with every win or loss, that help them to advance tiers. Every win will provide a vault opening. Leaderboards are back and will show stats from friends and top players throughout the MyTEAM community. As an added bonus, a special icon will be displayed next to the names of players in the Top 10. Players can also earn a special icon for completing all possible tiers and prestiges for the Season.

The all-new Prestige Tiers allow players that reach the top tier to start over and unlock even more rewards. Players will earn Season Points, with every win or loss, that help them to advance tiers. Every win will provide a vault opening. Leaderboards are back and will show stats from friends and top players throughout the MyTEAM community. As an added bonus, a special icon will be displayed next to the names of players in the Top 10. Players can also earn a special icon for completing all possible tiers and prestiges for the Season. Clutch Time Single Player : Jump into a single player version of Clutch Time, a fast-paced mode with a 4-point line, to take your best starting five and compete against the AI.

: Jump into a single player version of Clutch Time, a fast-paced mode with a 4-point line, to take your best starting five and compete against the AI. Starter Cards : Players can choose between All-Stars Ja Morant, Jimmy Butler or Joel Embiid to lead their collection. Players will get to play with their Starter Card choices in a Triple Threat game before finalizing their decision. After 10 games in any MyTEAM mode players will earn a 90 OVR Amethyst Fred Jones card to help jumpstart their team.

: Players can choose between All-Stars Ja Morant, Jimmy Butler or Joel Embiid to lead their collection. Players will get to play with their Starter Card choices in a Triple Threat game before finalizing their decision. After 10 games in any MyTEAM mode players will earn a 90 OVR Amethyst Fred Jones card to help jumpstart their team. Exhibitions: In Exhibitions, players can now send player cards outside of their 13-player lineup on vacation around the globe and players will return with a special reward from their mission.

In Exhibitions, players can now send player cards outside of their 13-player lineup on vacation around the globe and players will return with a special reward from their mission. Trophy Case: This is a new way to earn top tier players from each franchise by completing a team's Trophy Case. With 15 Event Cards for each NBA franchise, showcasing key moments of their history, players can earn a Pink Diamond player for each team.

This is a new way to earn top tier players from each franchise by completing a team's Trophy Case. With 15 Event Cards for each NBA franchise, showcasing key moments of their history, players can earn a Pink Diamond player for each team. MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament**: $250,000 MyTEAM Unlimited Tournaments return this year for each console generation. Reach the Emerald Tier in the new Unlimited before the first GameDay on October 15 to participate. The finalists will be brought to an in-person setting to crown the $50,000 Console Champions, and the $200,000 Grand Champions.