NBA 2K23 Reveals New Features For MyTeam, Including Co-Op

2K Games revealed more details about MyTeam options in NBA 2K23, including a brand new way to play with three-player co-op. The latest Courtside Report delves into many of the new features you'll encounter with this year's version, including the fact they're holding a $250k tournament, added new prestige tiers, a trophy case, single-player modes, and more. We have the details below from the devs, along with a video. but if you want in-depth notes, click the above link for more.

