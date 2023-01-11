NBA 2K23 Will Launch Season Four This Friday The new year gets a boost in NBA 2K23 as the game will officially launch Season Four on January 13th with tons of content.

2K Games has announced a new season will be launched in NBA 2K23 on January 13th, as things will be heating up for 2023. Chicago Bulls' All-Star Zach LaVine takes center stage for this season, which will roll all the way through the NBA All-Star Game, set for February 19th. The new content will include additions to MyTEAM and The W, as well as ten new tracks from Soulection artists at Club 2K. We got the rundown of everything new below before it launches this Friday.

additions include more swag and new content for players to unlock as they climb the rewards ladder, including a remote-control drone with warp abilities that players can earn for reaching Level 40. MyTEAM celebrates the Lunar New Year with multiple two-week events this Season that combine Agendas, Challenges, and Locker Codes for a Galaxy Opal player card by completing its collection. Additionally, highflying and dominant back-to-back All-Star Zach LaVine takes center stage this Season as the Level 40 reward and also features in the new Signature Challenge along with his hand-picked team of all-time Bulls players.

The W* additions include all-new W-related rewards, ranging from Logo Cards and 2KBreakthrough skins to clothing bundles and more. NBA 2K23 continues to showcase the game's biggest stars with its roll out of the 60 WNBA player jerseys coming to the City and the G.O.A.T Boat in MyCAREER. Season 4 brings Atlanta Dream star Erica Wheeler, LA Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike, Indiana Fever duo Tiffany Mitchell and Kelsey Mitchell's jerseys onto the court

2K Beats this Season brings eclectic soul, forgotten gems, and timeless sounds as Soulection takes over with 10 new songs from their roster of musicians debuting exclusively in-game, alongside more of their Soulection Supply apparel in celebration of their 12th anniversary. Additionally, a new track from Dayne Carter will also debut exclusively in game this Season. The NBA 2K Producer Series also adds beats from notable producers Bizness Boi and Big Duke allowing players to record their own verses over these new beats while playing through the game and share it on social media using #NBA2KProducerSeries.