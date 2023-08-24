Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: nba, NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 Reveals Brand-New Mamba Moments Mode

Want to relive some of Kobe Bryant's greatest moments? NBA 2K24 will have a new mode called Mamba Moments for you to experience.

2K Games revealed new details today about a fresh mode being added to NBA 2K24, as players will be able to try out Mamba Moments. In the latest Courtside Report for the upcoming basketball title, the team revealed that they have added a series of iconic games for you to relive as Kobe Bryant makes his move into history. You will relive seven different games in which you'll take on some of the grittier and hardest-fought playoff wins in his career. We have more info from the team below, as the game is still set to be released on September 8th, 2023.

"For two decades, Kobe Bryant dazzled fans around the world with his awe-inspiring performances in legacy-defining moments. In NBA 2K24, take control of one of the greatest players of all time and recreate some of his most memorable games in Mamba Moments, a new immersive mode that retells his legendary career. From the early 2000s to his fifth NBA championship, recapture Kobe's greatness and harness his killer instinct on the hardwood."

The NBA Three-Point Record. In 2003, Kobe's record-breaking three-point shooting performance against the Seattle Supersonics, converting 12 of his 18 attempts from behind the arc.

The King of Sac. Up 3-0 against the Sacramento Kings, Kobe slammed the door shut on the division rival's postseason hopes with a remarkable 48 points and 16 rebounds. At just 22 years old, the then-three-time All-Star proved that the stage wasn't too big for him.

62 Points, Three Quarters. Kobe exploded for 62 points in three quarters vs. Dallas in 2005, outscoring the entire Mavs team by himself and leading the Lakers to a blowout win in the process.

Three-Point Barrage Leads to 65-Point Game. The Black Mamba's 65-point effort on the road in Portland propelled the Purple and Gold to an overtime victory in March of 2007.

2010 NBA Finals Game 7. Looking to win back-to-back titles for the first time since the early 2000s, Kobe did a little bit of everything during his clutch close-out performance against Boston.

"The NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments were selected to celebrate Kobe and remember how he was the most unique competitor the world had ever seen," said Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts. "Our team took great care in building a realistic and authentic experience to inspire and educate a new generation of basketball fans on the legacy of the lifetime Laker that left his mark on the sport."

