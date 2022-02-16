NBA All-Star Weekend Comes To Fortnite Today

Epic Games has partnered with the NBA for another event as they are celebrating All-Star Weekend in Fortnite with some new additions. For the first time in the game's history, players can now vote for which NBA celebration they would like to see transformed into a future emote that will become a permanent fixture. What's more, they're celebrating the league's 75th Anniversary as well with a new All-Star Hub, old and new skins and gear to purchase in the shop, and some other fun surprises. You can read more about this special limited-time event below or get the full rundown from the team here.

Voting Starts Now! Made by creator team Atlas Creative, sports fans and players can vote in creative mode for a future Emote for the first time – in the NBA 75 All-Star Hub in Fortnite

Choose between three iconic celebrations of members of the 2022 NBA All-Star team – Trae Young, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid Explore The Fortnite All-Star Hub Live now until 10 AM ET on February 23, 2022, explore the NBA 75 All-Star Hub and its many amenities, including indoor and outdoor basketball courts, photo booths, and lounge areas where fans can browse iconic NBA highlights

The outside area is a section of "NBA Lane," a nod to the NBA's season-long campaign in celebration of NBA 75 New & Returning NBA Outfits – Available in The Item Shop Now Wear NBA 75 warmups with the new NBA 75 Set, or wear a uniform from any NBA team with the returning In The Paint Set

The ten Outfits of the In The Paint Set come with uniforms of all 30 NBA teams and two new uniforms to commemorate the Hub: All-Star '22 Red and All-Star '22 Gray

And make sure to check out the NBA Beacon Back Bling to switch to the team you want to rep by going to your Locker.