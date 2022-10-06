Need For Speed Unbound Gets Early December Launch Date

Electronic Arts and Criterion Games announced that Need For Speed Unbound will be released in Early December for PC and consoles. The team has created a very different and visually interesting take on the franchise as you will become a driver in the middle of this street racing fantasy title. You'll need to have your wits about you, a fast car, the ability to outsmart cops, and ultimately prove you have what it takes to win The Grand, which is Lakeshore's ultimate street racing competition. We got the details of this new title below, along with the trailer featuring a new track for the game, as it will be released on December 2nd, 2022.

"Need for Speed Unbound challenges the conventions of the racing genre and ups the ante by introducing true consequences with impactful risk and reward for every race, decision, and side bet made. Players uncover the world of Lakeshore when a robbery at a family auto shop tears two friends apart and sets a rookie racer on a journey to win the ultimate street race and reclaim the priceless car that was stolen from them. Need for Speed Unbound features:

The World is Each Player's Canvas: Graffiti comes to life in a new art style as players ride through the city equipped with a brand-new toolkit of high-energy visual and sound effects, like Burst Nitrous, which rewards players with style-based boost, reflecting how they drive.

Run the Streets: The more players race, the more heat they build up. Choose to outdrive or outsmart cops using new escape mechanics to take control of the chase to earn big rewards or even bigger consequences for getting busted.

Self-Expression and Style: Hundreds of cosmetic items, including exclusive licensed gear from some of the world's pioneering fashion innovators and custom automotive gear companies, give players endless options to not only kit out their car but show off their personal style in-game.

Find Freedom in the Flow: Ride to a genre-defying soundtrack of trailblazing artists from the world of hip-hop led by multi-hyphenated artist, entrepreneur, actor, and fashion icon A$AP Rocky and his creative agency AWGE, including the world premiere of A$AP Rocky's brand new track "Sh*ttin' Me," also featured in the reveal trailer.

Takeover Scene featuring A$AP Rocky: A$AP Rocky will appear in-game as the leader of the Takeover Scene, a new replayable precision driving mode that brings together the community to take over parts of the city and celebrate driving with style over pure speed. AWGE also functioned as creative consultants on the game."