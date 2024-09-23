Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bullet Noir, Galaktus Publishing, Wolcen Studio

Neo-Noir Top-Down Shooter Bullet Noir Announced

Search for your mentor's killer in the gritty noir-style top-down shooter Bullet Noir, coming to Early Access on Steam this November

Indie game developer Wolcen Studio and publisher Galaktus Publishing have revealed their latest game on the way titles Bullet Noir. The game is a top-down, fast-paced shooter that's heavily influenced by noir storytelling inside a gritty world. You'll play as four different protagonists who have taken the charge of scouring the more seedy sides of this city in search of their mentor's killer, driven purely by a relentless thirst for vengeance. We have more info about the game below and the latest trailer above, as it will launch in Early Access via Steam on November 7th, 2024.

Bullet Noir

Step into the shadows with Bullet Noir, an ambient twin-stick shooter where every move counts, and every bullet could be your last. In this gritty, brutal world, you'll follow the intertwining stories of four relentless characters, each driven by a burning desire to avenge the murder of their mentor. Set in a city that bleeds noir from every alleyway, Bullet Noir offers a visually striking experience with its stark, high-contrast art style. The game's narrative is rich and layered, revealing the dark secrets and personal vendettas that bind these characters together. Revenge is your only path to redemption.

Smooth Twin-Stick Shooting Action: Choose your approach—go in guns blazing or stealth your way through. The choice is yours.

Story-Driven Gameplay: Uncover the motivations and backstories of four distinct characters as you weave through a compelling narrative.

Unique Skills: Master each character's unique abilities to overcome challenges and outsmart enemies in creative ways.

Chapter-Based Structure: Experience the story from multiple perspectives, with each chapter focusing on a different character's journey.

Noir Art Style: Immerse yourself in a captivating art style that brings a dark and gritty atmosphere to life.

Long Way Down: Navigate the gloomy city from a distinctive top-down perspective, offering relentless and challenging gameplay.

