Neowiz Reveals New Details On Puzzler Oh My Anne

Neowiz decided to drop some new details about one of their new upcoming mobile games as we learn more about the puzzle title Oh My Anne. The game was originally revealed a couple of months ago as the team is working to make this one based on the novel Anne of Green Gables, written by L.M. Montgomery. And that's pretty much where the primary information about the game ends as, for some reason, they've been keeping this particular title a secret from practically everyone. This is super strange, seeing as how it's just a Match 3 title for iOS and Android. There isn't a lot to talk about, which is kind of why we're writing this one up because we cannot fathom why they're being so secretive over what looks to be a simplistic title based on a book.

Aside from the three images you see below, which finally reveal the look of the main character in the game and some of how it will look when you play it, not a lot was revealed in the process. We have some notes below that came with the images, but they just say more info is coming. The fact that they don't even have the game listed on any shop is suspicious already. We'll see what comes of it, but being secretive about a game like this probably got them more attention this week than anything else.

"This high-quality mobile title is a unique hybrid game that combines thrilling match-three gameplay with decorating elements. With its touching story and emotionally resonant high-quality art style, Oh my Anne brings an all-new gaming experience to players. The time to play Oh my Anne is coming soon, and Neowiz has plans to reveal even more about the game over the coming weeks. There is no doubt that Oh my Anne will mark yet another stellar triumph in the company's award-winning stable of games."