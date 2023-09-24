Posted in: Events, Games, NetEase Games, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games | Tagged: 2023 Tokyo Game Show, gen urobuchi, Nitro Plus, Rusty Rabbit

NetEase Games Unveiled Rusty Rabbit At 2023 Tokyo Game Show

NetEase Games showed off Rusty Rabbit at the 2023 Tokyo Game Show, a new action side-scroller by anime creator and writer Gen Urobuchi.

NetEase Games had a new game they wanted to show off during the 2023 Tokyo Game Show, as we got our first look at Rusty Rabbit. Developed in collaboration with Nitro Plus, this is a new 2.5D action side scroller where you play as a character called Stamp, a rabbit living among the giant ruins of a frozen world that has been abandoned by humanity. The original concept and screenplay for the game were written by Gen Urobuchi, who you might know as the writer and creator of famous animes such as Puella Magi Madoka Magica and PSYCHO-PASS, as well as the writer of the novel Fate/Zero. You can read more about it below, along with the debut trailer, as it will be released for PC and PS5 sometime in 2024.

"Thousands of years after humans left this planet, it was rabbits who inherited it… Stamp, an old and eccentric rabbit living on a planet abandoned by humanity, spends his days piloting his trusty mech, affectionately known as "Junkster," collecting junk throughout the ruins of the frozen world and tinkering with machines. In a stroke of bad luck, Stamp crashes down into the world's lower levels. There, he finds D-TAM; terminals for storing information. Using D-TAM, he finds info related to his missing daughter and a hidden truth about the world they live in. Thus, his journey begins, digging deeper into these ruins to unfold the mysteries surrounding this world."

RPG-Like Progression & Customization: Improve your mech with parts and materials collected from within the ruins, and defeat enemies guarding treasure to strengthen Stamp.

Improve your mech with parts and materials collected from within the ruins, and defeat enemies guarding treasure to strengthen Stamp. "Smash & Dash" Gameplay: With your mech's ninja-like speed and mobility, "Smash and Dash" your way through mazelike ruins and loot any treasure that awaits.

With your mech's ninja-like speed and mobility, "Smash and Dash" your way through mazelike ruins and loot any treasure that awaits. Original & Unique Storyline: Rusty Rabbit features a unique storyline attached to this action-adventure side scroller created and written by critically acclaimed anime writer Gen Urobuchi.

