NetherRealm Studios Officially Announces Mortal Kombat 1 After already being leaked by WB Games, NetherReralm Studios officially confirmed Mortal Kombat 1 is coming out later this year.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios officially announced this morning that Mortal Kombat 1 is on the way later this year. Originally leaked by the publisher earlier this year as MK12, we now know that the latest incarnation of the series will take place in the current timeline, following the events from the 2019 title where (Spoiler Alert) Liu Kang has become a god and reset the timeline to start a new era. In this new era, he has brought back several names from the past, but has given them a different path to walk where they may choose a life of peace or choose to fight. And as always, evil will continue to exist as Shang Tsung returns to wreak havoc. The game will be released on September 19th for PC and all three major consoles. We have the trailer for you below, along with more info on the release and a couple of quotes from the studios.

"NetherRealm's genre-defining Story Mode returns with an immersive cinematic narrative featuring unexpected twists on classic rivalries and original backstories for a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, and many others. Mortal Kombat 1 will also introduce Kameo Fighters, a unique roster of partner characters that can assist during matches, creating expanded gameplay possibilities for players. Starting tomorrow, May 19, Mortal Kombat 1 will be available for pre-order on all launch platforms."

Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition will be available physically and digitally for $69.99 (SRP) on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, including Steam and Epic Games Store.

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition will be available physically and digitally for $109.99 (SRP) on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) and will include all Standard Edition content, along with the Kombat Pack, early access to the game beginning Sept. 14, and 1,250 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency). The Kombat Pack will feature a Johnny Cage character skin with the likeness of famed actor and martial artist, Jean-Claude Van Damme (available at launch), early access to six new playable characters (available post-launch), and five new Kameo Fighters (available post-launch).

Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector's Edition will be available physically at select retailers for $249.99 (SRP) on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S only and will include all Premium Edition content, and early access, along with a 16.5-inch Liu Kang sculpture designed by COARSE and an inspired Liu Kang in-game character skin, three exclusive art prints, a steel case, and 1,450 additional Dragon Krystals (2,700 total).

"With Mortal Kombat 1, we are bringing a reimagined universe to the legendary franchise, which has captivated gamers for more than 30 years and continues to top itself," said David Haddad, President of Warner Bros. Games. "The talented team at NetherRealm Studios continues to push the series forward in bold ways that have consistently expanded the global audience, and we believe Mortal Kombat 1 will continue to attract new players as well as thrill our core fans."

"Mortal Kombat 1 marks a new beginning for the franchise, and we couldn't be more excited to share this original storyline and fresh take on classic characters with our fans," said Ed Boon, Chief Creative Officer, NetherRealm Studios and Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat. "We're also introducing our Kameo Fighter system, which brings a unique roster of partner characters into the mix, and we are looking forward to showing this feature as well as more new elements of the game very soon."