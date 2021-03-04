Netmarble has announced that a new update will be coming to BTS World this month with a focus on Jungkook. There have been a few updates here and there, but major storyline additions have kinda been sporadic. Especially those connected to specific members in the band. So this one is extra special and comes with a ton of content, which you can read about below. The is actually still going strong even though it's kinda wained after the release of their single "Dynamite". In case you haven't played it, the game includes ten thousand brand new BTS photos and a hundred video clips exclusive to the game. Not to mention the fact that you basically interact virtually with BTS as their manager through various interactive content. The content is live in the game right now, all you have to do is update the game to play it. Have fun managing the band and working with Jungkook on his latest story.

Available now, the March BTS World update includes the addition of Another Story Season 2 Chapter 7, the final chapter to complete the Season 2 story of the mobile game. The new chapter unfolds the story of Jung Kook as he struggles to find someone who remembers him in order to remain in the Magic Shop after breaking its rules. Additional features of the March update include: Newly added 5-star cards.

Increased chance of picking Empathy and Passion cards (3/2 – 3/9).

Increased chance of picking Stamina and Wisdom cards (3/9 – 3/16).

Special March in-game events rewarding various items, currencies and buffs.

March 7-day check-in event.

Star Card UP Event, which increases the probability of star cards.

Bonus time event with buff to draw mileage, gold and level-up.

Free wings draw event, letting players draw wings for free every four hours.

Special in-store item package sales.