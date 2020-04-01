Netmarble Brings "Seven Knights – Time Wanderer" To Nintendo Switch

Netmarble announced earlier today that they will be bringing the mobile game Seven Knights – Time Wanderer to the Nintendo Switch as a console exclusive. The game has been out for almost six years now as a mobile title, which you might know as the real-time and turn-based RPG Seven Knights Mobile. Now the developers are utilizing the Switch to bring you the game with new control and battle system, as well as game content optimized specifically for the platform. What's more, this game will have a totally original story, completely different from the one on mobile. So those who have played the original will be getting a brand new experience. Here's a quick quote from the company about this new title.

"Since Seven Knights' 2014 Korean launch, it's been quite humbling and exciting to see the game grow in global popularity. We could not be more thrilled that Seven Knights – Time Wanderer – will be Netmarble's first Nintendo game," said Young Jae Park, Executive Producer of Netmarble. "The team can't wait to share what makes Seven Knights – Time Wanderer – so special to a new audience, so we will work closely with Nintendo to ensure our first console game is exciting for Nintendo Switch gamers to play with."

As far as the story goes, Seven Knights – Time Wanderer will focus on the story of the eighth member of the Seven Knights, Vanessa. She is equipped with the ultimate magical equipment, a sentient hourglass, who will be known to the players as Sandy. After falling into the twists of space and time, the story will put you on a path to somehow get home. The tie-in tho the original Seven Knights' mobile version is that she's trying to get back to the party in the first game to eventually join them as a party member. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait for them to give us a release date beyond just "2020".