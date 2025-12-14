Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Howling Hamster Entertainment, Sub-Species

New Action Adventure Shooter Sub-Species Announced

Explore the horrors of the ocean in a brand-new action adventure shooter, as Sub-Species si in development for PC via Steam

Article Summary Sub-Species is a new action adventure shooter set in the depths of a dangerous, alien-infested ocean.

Pilot a 360° armed submarine, facing threats from every direction with fluid, retro-inspired gameplay.

Navigate collapsed structures, defuse reactors, and fight off hostile creatures in handcrafted missions.

Features story-driven single player and competitive local versus mode with evolving challenges.

Indie game developer and publisher Howling Hamster Entertainment has revealed their latest game, as we explore the horrors of the ocean in Sub–Species. Harking back to the space shooters of old, the game takes you into the depths of our own ocean, where an alien outbreak has formed. Now we must swim into the depths that we have barely charted to take on the new parasitic threat as we attempt to prevent our own extinction. We have more details about the game here, as well as the latest trailer above, as the game currently has no set release window at the time it was revealed.

Sub – Species

In Sub–Species, you take control of a heavily armed submarine capable of rotating 360° to face threats from every direction. Each mission sends you deeper into contaminated zones filled with hostile creatures, collapsed structures, and unknown technology left behind. As you explore, you'll navigate narrow caverns, defuse unstable reactors, and uncover the remains of past expeditions while fighting off waves of aggressive enemies. The mix of combat, navigation puzzles and resource management challenges you to adapt and survive under pressure. Drawing from influences such as Sub-Terrania, Ecco the Dolphin, The Abyss, and The Blue Planet, Sub–Species combines retro-inspired precision with a modern, cinematic underwater atmosphere. Every level feels alive, mechanical, alien, and unpredictable, as you fight your way through the depths of a collapsing world.

Full 360° Combat: Face alien swarms from every direction with fluid, responsive controls.

Strategic Tools: Use flares, mines and dodge bursts to outsmart and outlast your enemies.

Evolving Missions: Explore wrecks, rescue submarines, and uncover hidden secrets in hostile zones.

Handcrafted Environments: From naval ruins to alien caverns, every location brings new challenges.

Two Play Modes: Story-driven single player and competitive local versus mode.

