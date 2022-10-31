New Bullet Hell Game Outer Terror Announced For Late 2022

VoxPop Games and Salt & Pixel announced their latest game on the way as Outer Terror will be coming sometime before year's end. This is a straight-up bullet hell title that harkens back to the B-movies you would see in the '80s and '90s, as you'll delve into a fight that feels like an arcade anthology series much like Tales From The Crypt. We got more details about the game below along with the latest trailer, as we now sit around and wait for the team to tell us when in December they plan to release it.

"In Outer Terror you'll choose from 10 survivors each with their own weapons and skills to wade into pixel-fueled unrelenting waves of otherworldly terrors. Whether playing solo or co-op, each playthrough of Outer Terror will give players a different experience with randomized weapons and upgrade choices, enemy patterns, and areas of the map. You thought that safe zone would be in the same spot as last time? Think again, you'll have to slaughter your way through enemies to find it with each playthrough."

"Outer Terror is home to the weird, wacky, and strange. It features characters that pay homage to the likes of Ash Williams as you battle through story chapters that will make you feel like you're in the classic 1982 film The Thing. Each survivor's story unfolds throughout the game's anthology of tales. As players progress through the game they'll be able to upgrade their survivor's attributes or gain new abilities to obliterate the enemies in their path like a knife through butter."

"Each chapter in Outer Terror brings a new scenario and increasing difficulty for players to survive that will feel as though they've jumped right onto the pages of a comic book. Players won't be short of firepower though and rampaging is 100% encouraged. Stack weapons together and fire them off all at once (you know, like your own customized boomstick) to unleash pixelated carnage and carve a bloody path through enemies. Combine upgrades with your stacked weapons for hilariously devastating perks as you efficiently mow down cosmic baddies."