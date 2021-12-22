Top 10 Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Part 1

The Pokémon TCG has outdone itself with its latest release, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Fusion Strike, which was released in November 2021, is the largest expansion that the Pokémon TCG has ever released with a whopping 264 cards before Secret Rares. The set is partly based on the Japanese expansion Fusion Arts but also adapts several key Japanese promo cards as well as cards from sets like Eevee Heroes that were left out of that set's English equivalent, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is notable for its focus on the Mythical Pokémon Mew and Gengar VMAX, as well as its introduction of a new Battle Style to the competitive TCG with Fusion Pokémon now joining Rapid Strike and Single Strike. Now that we have spotlighted each card, let's count down the top ten in the set. This is all personal opinion, of course, and I'd love to see yours. Please leave your picks in the comments below.

10 – Gengar VMAX Alternate Art: A stunning and trippy Alt Art, this is the chase card for many collectors and I can see why. Gengar's mouth turns into an all-encompassing vortex in this poison-pastel artwork.

9 – Genesect V Alternate Art : A breakdancing Genesect? Come on.

8 – Mew V Full Art: In a set with so many Mews, it's difficult to pick… and that's because they're all good. Every single Mew card in this set is a memorable, all-time great for the hobby's best Mythical Pokémon.

7 – Boltund V Full Art : This may be a surprise pick, but I think this card shows exactly what a standard Full Art can do. The background pattern and colors are unique to this card, both accentuating Boltund's design and delivering a 90s paper cup vibe. Compare this to any of the flat Full Art GXs from the Sun & Moon era to see how far Full Arts have come.

6 – Mew V Alternate Art & Mew VMAX Alternate Art (tie): Yeah, I can't pick. The V Alt Art aims for cuteness as Mew kicks it with other Pokémon with a more cartoony style while the VMAX swims with stunning, neon detail. While Mew's position in the Alternate Art VMAX is a tad too close to the standard, don't overlook this card until you see the fine details in person.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike continues with the Top Five cards from the set. You can follow this spotlight series by clicking our Fusion Strike tag.