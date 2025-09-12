Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kipi Interactive, SunderBound

New Co-Op Top-Down Shooter SunderBound Announced

There's a new co-op top-down shooter called SunderBound on the way, as the team announced the title for a 2026 release on PC

Article Summary SunderBound is a new co-op top-down shooter with roguelike elements, coming to PC in 2026.

Survive floor-by-floor in a collapsing dystopian tower, facing unique enemy encounters each run.

Supports couch co-op, online multiplayer, and solo play with a responsive AI companion.

Customize loadouts, master tactics, and adapt to procedurally generated challenges every playthrough.

Indie game developer and publisher Kipi Interactivex announced their latest video game in development, as we get our first look at SunderBound. This particular title is a co-op top-down shooter with rougelike elements mixed into the mechanics, as you must survive floor-by-floor in a crumbling tower. Each room will have its own challenges and enemies, with options to upgrade and learn skills before you need to move to the next floor. Like, immediately, before it comes crashing down on you. Enjoy the trailer and info here as they are aiming to release it for PC in 2026.

SunderBound

SunderBound throws players into a desperate climb through a decaying, dystopian spire. Built from the ground up as a two-player cooperative experience, the game challenges duos to navigate procedurally generated combat missions and tactical encounters. Whether playing couch co-op, online, or braving the ascent with a responsive AI companion, players will need to work together to overcome overwhelming odds.

Built for Two: SunderBound is a 2-player co-op top-down shooter with roguelite progression and tactical elements. It supports local couch co-op, online multiplayer, and solo play with a responsive AI companion.

SunderBound is a 2-player co-op top-down shooter with roguelite progression and tactical elements. It supports local couch co-op, online multiplayer, and solo play with a responsive AI companion. Tactical Mayhem: Success requires more than just a quick trigger finger. Cover matters, and timing saves lives. Players must split flanks, sync class abilities, and think on their feet to avoid being overwhelmed by the enemy.

Tactical Mayhem: Success requires more than just a quick trigger finger. Cover matters, and timing saves lives. Players must split flanks, sync class abilities, and think on their feet to avoid being overwhelmed by the enemy.

Procedural Combat Missions: No two missions are the same. Floor layouts, enemy spawns, ambushes, and modifiers evolve with each ascent, ensuring every run is a unique and unpredictable challenge.

Different Loadout, Different Playstyle: Between missions, players can earn, buy, or craft new gear. Every weapon, perk, and augment sharpens a specific build, allowing for a wide variety of playstyles.
A Dystopian Tower That Wants You Dead: Battle through flickering factories, hostile medbays, and decayed corporate relics. The world is gritty, hostile, and alive with tension, creating an immersive and dangerous environment.

