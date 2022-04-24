New First-Person Shooter Title Bloodhound Announced

Poland-based indie developer and publisher Kruger & Flint Productions announced a new first-person shooter game on the way called Bloodhound. If you love PC shooters of the '90s, then this is right up your alley as you'll be playing a member of a secret faction of the Templar Order who goes into demonic places guns blazing to stop a cult of Astaroth. The game will be offering up a massive campaign comprised of four acts that will take you to horrifying locations to deal with dozens of enemies and four major bosses.

But you'll have an array of weapons to take them out including a machete, a flamethrower attached to a chainsaw, a standard shotgun, a railgun, a crossbow, and a missile launcher. Right now the plan is for the game to launch a Kickstarter for more funding while also being released into Early Access on Steam sometime this Summer. Eventually, it will come to Xbox and PlayStation consoles sometime in 2023. For the time being you can check out the latest trailer for the game down below and we have a couple of quotes from both of the founders of the company about the announcement and what's to come for the game.

"It is a game created out of passion – the kind we would like to play. It's brutal, it's intense and there's blood. It's all served in a heavy, horror reminiscent atmosphere. Our main inspirations were DOOM, Quake, and Painkiller, but we also reached the work of Zdzisław Beksiński, rich in decay centric pieces and apocalyptic motives," said Rafał "Flint" Krzemiński, CEO, Kruger & Flint Productions. "A free demo has been made available on Steam. It includes one training area and it's the first taste of what's yet to come from Bloodhound," said Jakub "Kruger" Kubiak, producer, Kruger & Flint Productions.