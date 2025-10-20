Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Full Circle, halloween, Skate

New Halloween Content Comes To skate. This Week

The skateboarding title skate. is getting some Halloween decor, as Skate-o-Ween kicks off this week with a ton of new additions

Article Summary Skate-o-Ween brings Halloween-themed cosmetics, challenges, and a spooky San Vansterdam makeover.

Event runs from October 21 to November 11 with new weekly tasks and rewards to unlock in skate.

Collect Chocolate Coins for exclusive gear, haunted apparel, and special Build Kit props and items.

Complete fun Halloween event tasks like themed tricks and earn daily free currency in the skate store.

Electronic Arts and developer Full Circle have confirmed that their skateboarding franchise, skate., is getting some Halloween love this year. From October 21 until November 11, Skate-o-Ween willd rop a ton of cosmetics and decorations into to the game to make things a little more spooky. Along with new event challenges, Chocolate Coins to collect, and special limited-time loot you'll need to unlock. We have more details and the trailer here.

skate. – Skate-o-Ween

The folks in San Vansterdam are more about fun than fright, so Skate-o-Ween isn't your traditional Halloween festival. San Van's gotten a spooky makeover, with plenty of eerie vibes and room to flex some of your wildest style. Stomp those tricks, earn some treats, and unlock new rewards that scream Halloween—think creepy-cool costumes, spooky slip-ons, haunted hoodies, and more. Discover more in the shop to trick out your style and shred till you're dead.

We'll be adding new Event tasks every week for a total of three weeks. However, don't worry, the previous week's tasks will remain available until the end of Skate-o-Ween. Complete the event tasks to earn Chocolate coins (the event currency) to get yourself Skate-o-Ween gear, customization, and Build Kit items. What are some of the event tasks? Some are pretty easy, like "Land 15 Hippy Jumps". More intermediate tasks would be like "Earning Score in Sequences that include a Coffin". For a harder challenge, we've got tasks like "Land Sequences with a Body Flip at Skate-O-Ween Community Parks".

We've also got Event Challenges like Skate the Web (Line), Dreadful Drop (Stunt), Ghostly Grind (OTS), and Sinister Sprinfest (Session). But that's just a few. Throw down some tricks to get those treats. Not only can you earn Chocolate coins, but we'll have a First Login reward cosmetic and daily free event currency for you to grab from the in-game store. A sample of the gear includes the Green or Red Witch Mask, new gestures like the Zombie, profile backgrounds, such as Bad Luck, that can be purchased in the event store, and props like Jack-o'-Lanterns and Tombstones.

