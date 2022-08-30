New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja Receives "Gameplay" Trailer

Microids have released a new trailer this week for their upcoming release of New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, as we look at more "gameplay." In what is essentially a modernized version of the original arcade title, this trailer shows off a grand total of 6 seconds of footage. Yes, that's it. To call this a gameplay trailer is laughable. So much so that it's terrible. But it's about as good as it's going to get before the game comes out in November. Enjoy the "footage" below.

We're back in the distant Past, when "Rock & Roll" was just about rocks and "Fast food", a dinner that you couldn't catch. 2 cave dudes named Joe & Mac live in a peaceful and cool village. Cool it was, until a bogus bunch of Neanderthal snatched all the village's women. It's now up to Joe & Mac to save them all, and fight against deadly dinosaurs and carnivorous plants in this crazy and colorful action-plateformer from Jurassic time, with completely redesigned graphics! The HD version of this famous arcade game is still fun and quirky, but also longer, better, faster, stronger… MAKE YOUR WAY through this PRE-HYSTERICAL JUNGLE : Run, jump and fight through varied side-scrolling 2D stages in a true arcade game style

: Run, jump and fight through varied side-scrolling 2D stages in a true arcade game style A BRAND NEW DESIGN : Experience a full and faithful remake of the arcade original game with new graphics, new sounds, and better control for an unprecedented experience

: Experience a full and faithful remake of the arcade original game with new graphics, new sounds, and better control for an unprecedented experience NEW MODES: 2 modes are on the menu, the arcade Mode (Remake) and an extended mode that will bring you a longer game experience.

2 modes are on the menu, the arcade Mode (Remake) and an extended mode that will bring you a longer game experience. CO-OP MODE : one pre-historical dude may be not enough, ask a friend to play with you to share a stronger adventure.

: one pre-historical dude may be not enough, ask a friend to play with you to share a stronger adventure. EACH MODE WILL HAVE NEW FEATURES: a training mode, a boss rush mode, a score attack mode and, to play faster than ever, a speedrun mode !