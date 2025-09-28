Posted in: Games, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Petit Planet, Tokyo Game Show 2025

New Life Simulation Game Petit Planet Announced

HoYoverse is branching out with its first life simulation game Petit Planet, which you can sign up to play a Closed Beta for

Article Summary HoYoverse announces Petit Planet, a new life simulation game where you build and customize your own world.

Grow your planet, connect with adorable Neighbors, and form a galaxy by forging unique relationships.

Enjoy relaxing activities like planting, fishing, crafting, and designing outdoor and indoor spaces.

Explore Starsea Voyage, meet new friends at the Galactic Bazaar, and unlock cosmic adventures together.

HoYoverse revealed their latest game in the works, as we got our first official look at Petit Planet. Announced ahead of the Tokyo Game Show 2025 weekend, this is the studio's first venture into the world of life simulation, as you'll build out not just a life of your own, but your own planet as well among the stars. Enjoy the trailer above and info below, as you can sign up for the upcomign Closed Beta on the game's website.

Petit Planet

In Petit Planet, players are entrusted to nurture a planet of their own and gradually form a galaxy by connecting with different planets scattered across the starry sky. The journey begins on each player's planet, where fuzzy Neighbors can connect their home planets. As bonds deepen and planets flourish, Luca, the planet's vitality, will shape each unique planet with different landscapes, brimming with life and energy.

As a life sim, Petit Planet unfolds everyday life with various joyful yet relaxing activities — planting, fishing, beachcombing, mining, cooking, and crafting. The sparkling moments of life also emerge when players harvest exotic crops, discover diverse ecosystems, and gather with adorable Neighbors. Beyond daily pursuits, Petit Planet offers customized options to encourage creativity — stylize characters with favorite outfits, design interiors, arrange outdoor spaces with themed furniture, and with Luca, even the sky, grasslands, and beaches can be transformed into new forms.

The galaxy shines brighter through connections with traveling Neighbors, each carrying their own personalities, stories, and dreams. These fuzzy companions can be invited to settle, and friendships can grow through heartfelt conversations, thoughtful gift exchanges, and unique interactions that make every bond distinct. As the planet prospers, so do the friendships upon it. Petit Planet weaves relationship building into daily activities to unlock deeper connections, turning ordinary encounters into cosmic wonders.

Even so, connections built in Petit Planet are never confined to your own planet. Players may board their trusty vehicle with helpful Neighbors to take a Starsea Voyage, venturing into unknown Islets, discovering rare creatures, uncovering hidden recipes, and forging unexpected friendships across the galaxy. Beyond exploration lies the Galactic Bazaar, an ever-bustling social hub where conversations spark over coffee, festival events bring joy to the sky, and friendships are formed with other players, turning a fleeting moment into a lasting connection.

