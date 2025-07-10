Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alice Games, Shark Dentist

New Medical Horror Game Shark Dentist Announced

Put your head in one of the worst places possible to do one of the worst jobs ever, as Shark Dentist brings the horror to PC

Article Summary Shark Dentist is a new medical horror game where you perform dental surgery on dangerous, semi-awake sharks.

Gameplay features high-stakes multitasking—balance anesthesia, pain, and tools or risk a deadly jump scare bite.

Inspired by viral hits, Shark Dentist offers roguelike variety with random tooth issues and unpredictable hazards.

Set in a nightmarish basement, the game blends dark humor, tension, and realistic dental equipment for suspense.

Indie game developer and publisher Alice Games revealed their all-new horror game, as they bring a new form of terror with Shark Dentist. In what looks like a truly unsettling position to be in, you play a dentist who is attempting to do work on a shark that has been knocked out. Are you able to operate a dental surgery on one of the greatest killing machines on the planet? The game has no release date yet, only the idea that it will be released before the end of 2025. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Shark Dentist

In Shark Dentist, players must perform dental procedures on massive sharks chained to the ceiling. While the sharks are under anesthesia, they're never fully asleep—and if you slip up, you'll trigger a jump scare as the predator snaps back to life and devours you in a single bite. Gameplay is a high-wire act of precision, resource management, and multitasking. Players must balance pain levels, administer drugs, monitor vital signs, and choose from tools like drills, mirrors, and circular saws—all while racing against the rising stress level of their toothy(and deadly) patient.

Inspired by viral sensations like Buckshot Roulette, Shark Dentist blends dark humor, roguelike mechanics, and a deeply creepy aesthetic to deliver a horror experience like no other. Players step into the gloves of a shark dentist working in a grungy basement full of flickering lights, rusty chains, and the unsettling sound of… breathing that's not your own.

Tension-Fueled Gameplay: Every choice matters, every mistake is fatal.

Every choice matters, every mistake is fatal. Roguelike Variety: Randomized tooth problems, debuffs, and tools keep each playthrough fresh.

Randomized tooth problems, debuffs, and tools keep each playthrough fresh. Multitasking Mayhem: Manage oxygen levels, pulse monitors, anesthesia doses, and more.

Manage oxygen levels, pulse monitors, anesthesia doses, and more. Realistic Tools: Interact with authentic dental equipment under mounting pressure.

Interact with authentic dental equipment under mounting pressure. Unpredictable Events: From tool malfunctions to sudden pain spikes, chaos is always one step away.

