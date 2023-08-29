Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

New Paldea Partner Tins Come To The Pokémon TCG This Week

The Generation Nine Starter evolutions Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex, or Quaquaval ex will feature as promo cards in new Pokémon TCG tins.

Three new Paldea Partner tins will be released by the Pokémon TCG this week, available September 1, 2023. While the booster pack contents of each tin are the same, the designs of the tins, as well as the SV Black Star Promo card within, will differ from tin to tin. Each tin will feature one of the three Paldean Starter final evolutions, either Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex, or Quaquaval ex, as SV Black Star Promos. These tins will also include five Pokémon TCG booster packs and will retail for $26.99.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the third quarter of 2023:

Trick or Trade BOOster Packs 2023 (available September 1, 2023): This is a bag of 50 Halloween-themed booster packs that include reprint cards from other sets with an added spooky stamp on the artwork. It retails for $19.99.

This is a bag of 50 Halloween-themed booster packs that include reprint cards from other sets with an added spooky stamp on the artwork. It retails for $19.99. Meowscarada ex Deluxe Battle Deck (available September 1, 2023): This is a new product featuring reprint cards only and no new promo cards. It features Meowscarada ex of Paldea Evolved and Radiant Alakazam. It will retail for $19.99.

This is a new product featuring reprint cards only and no new promo cards. It features Meowscarada ex of Paldea Evolved and Radiant Alakazam. It will retail for $19.99. Quaquaval ex Deluxe Battle Deck (available September 1, 2023): This is a new product featuring reprint cards only and no new promo cards. It features Quaquaval ex from Paldea Evolved and Radiant Greninja. It will retail for $19.99.

This is a new product featuring reprint cards only and no new promo cards. It features Quaquaval ex from Paldea Evolved and Radiant Greninja. It will retail for $19.99. Oinkologne ex Box (available September 1, 2023): Includes an Oinkologne ex reprint card from Scarlet & Violet base, a jumbo version of Oinkologne ex, a holographic card featuring Lechonk from Scarlet & Violet base, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99 and is Best Buy-exclusive.

Includes an Oinkologne ex reprint card from Scarlet & Violet base, a jumbo version of Oinkologne ex, a holographic card featuring Lechonk from Scarlet & Violet base, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99 and is Best Buy-exclusive. Scarlet & Violet—151 Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box (available only online) : Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs; two copies of a Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card, with one featuring the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories.

: Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs; two copies of a Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card, with one featuring the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories. Paradox Powers ex Special Collection ( available September 8, 2023) : This Special Collection is a double-sized box that features Miraidon on the front and Koraidon on the back. The card features are reprints of Koraidon ex and Miraidon ex, which means no new SV Black Star Promos. This box also includes a jumbo Cyclizar ex and five booster packs. It will retail for $36.69 on Amazon exclusively.

: This Special Collection is a double-sized box that features Miraidon on the front and Koraidon on the back. The card features are reprints of Koraidon ex and Miraidon ex, which means no new SV Black Star Promos. This box also includes a jumbo Cyclizar ex and five booster packs. It will retail for $36.69 on Amazon exclusively. Scarlet & Violet—151 Elite Trainer Box (available September 22, 2023): Includes nine Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card and various gameplay accessories

Includes nine Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card and various gameplay accessories Scarlet & Violet—151 Poster Collection (available September 22, 2023): I ncludes three Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, three promo cards featuring Kanto first partner Pokémon, and one full-size, two-sided poster featuring the original 151 Pokémon as well as the card illustrations of each Pokémon in the expansion

ncludes three Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, three promo cards featuring Kanto first partner Pokémon, and one full-size, two-sided poster featuring the original 151 Pokémon as well as the card illustrations of each Pokémon in the expansion Scarlet & Violet—151 Binder Collection (available September 22, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs and one nine-pocket album that holds up to 360 Pokémon TCG cards

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs and one nine-pocket album that holds up to 360 Pokémon TCG cards Scarlet & Violet—151 Booster Bundle (available September 22, 2023): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs

Includes six Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs Evolving Powers Premium Collection (available September 22, 2023): Features seven booster packs and seven reprints, including Magnemite, Magneton, Ralts, Kirlia, Magnezone V, Magnezone VSTAR, Magnezone ex, Gardevoir V, Gardevoir VMAX, and Gardevoir ex. These reprints really run through the Sword & Shield and Scarlet & Violet eras, which might appeal to some who missed pulling cards like the Gardevoir VMAX from packs. Price TBA.

Features seven booster packs and seven reprints, including Magnemite, Magneton, Ralts, Kirlia, Magnezone V, Magnezone VSTAR, Magnezone ex, Gardevoir V, Gardevoir VMAX, and Gardevoir ex. These reprints really run through the Sword & Shield and Scarlet & Violet eras, which might appeal to some who missed pulling cards like the Gardevoir VMAX from packs. Price TBA. Scarlet & Violet—151 Ultra-Premium Collection (available October 6, 2023): Includes 16 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one metal card featuring hyper rare Mew ex, one special illustration rare promo card featuring Mew ex, one illustration rare promo card featuring Mewtwo, one stitched-edge playmat featuring Mew, one deck box, one coin featuring Mew and various gameplay accessories

Includes 16 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one metal card featuring hyper rare Mew ex, one special illustration rare promo card featuring Mew ex, one illustration rare promo card featuring Mewtwo, one stitched-edge playmat featuring Mew, one deck box, one coin featuring Mew and various gameplay accessories Scarlet & Violet—151 ex Box—Alakazam ex (available October 6, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Alakazam ex, and two foil promo cards featuring Kadabra and Abra

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Alakazam ex, and two foil promo cards featuring Kadabra and Abra Scarlet & Violet—151 ex Box—Zapdos ex (available October 6, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Zapdos ex, one foil promo card featuring Electabuzz, and one oversize card featuring Zapdos ex

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Zapdos ex, one foil promo card featuring Electabuzz, and one oversize card featuring Zapdos ex Scarlet & Violet—151 Mini Tin Collection (available October 6, 2023): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one coin sporting one of 10 unique styles featuring the various Energy type symbols in the Pokémon TCG, and one art card matching the tin

Includes two Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one coin sporting one of 10 unique styles featuring the various Energy type symbols in the Pokémon TCG, and one art card matching the tin Kangaskhan ex Battle Deck (available October 6, 2023): The Kanto classic Kangaskhan features in one of October's ex Battle Decks. This Kangaskhan ex is unique to this ex Battle Deck as an SV Black Star Promo. It will retail for $9.99.

The Kanto classic Kangaskhan features in one of October's ex Battle Decks. This Kangaskhan ex is unique to this ex Battle Deck as an SV Black Star Promo. It will retail for $9.99. Greninja ex Battle Deck (available October 6, 2023): This popular Pokémon features in one of October's ex Battle Decks. This Greninja ex is unique to this ex Battle Deck as an SV Black Star Promo. It will retail for $9.99.

This popular Pokémon features in one of October's ex Battle Decks. This Greninja ex is unique to this ex Battle Deck as an SV Black Star Promo. It will retail for $9.99. Charizard ex Premium Collection (available October 20, 2023): Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex SV Black Star Promo, and two holographic cards featuring Charmander and Charmeleon, respectively (it is not yet announced if these are foil reprints or SV Black Star Promos), a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Charizard. It retails for $39.99.

Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex SV Black Star Promo, and two holographic cards featuring Charmander and Charmeleon, respectively (it is not yet announced if these are foil reprints or SV Black Star Promos), a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Charizard. It retails for $39.99. Gyarados ex Premium Collection (release date not yet known): Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex reprint from Scarlet & Violet, a reverse holo card featuring a reprinted Magikarp, a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Gyarados. The price is not yet known. This may be a GameStop exclusive, but that, too, is not yet announced.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

