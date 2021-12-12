New Party Game Wild Honesty Offers Deep Conversations

Indie publisher That's Not A Game has released a new party title that goes beyond just playing together with Wild Honesty. Holding true to the company name, this is a game that doesn't feel like a game as you're being asked more interpersonal questions that essentially bring you closer together as a group of friends. Or at the very least bring a bit of enlightenment about the kind of people you're playing with as the questions in the game probe deeper than just "what's your favorite pizza topping?" It's an interesting concept that, if you're into sharing, you might find entertaining. You can check out more about the game below.

Be authentically seen, heard, and understood for who you are. Grow, enrich, and deepen your friendships in this party game about vulnerability, conversations and connection. Designed for 2-5 players, share thoughts, feelings, and opinions in a welcoming environment while being authentically heard, seen, and understood for who you are. Get to know your friends and family better as you have meaningful, fun, and mindful conversations across a wide range of topics. Choose and personalize your gameplay depending on your comfort level, the closeness of your relationships, and how vulnerable you want to be. In between question rounds engage in a playful animal sound guessing game in between the questions to keep the mood lighthearted and uplifting. With more than 1,000 questions across a wide range of topics, there's plenty to keep the gameplay fresh and fulfilling. Engage with friends and family face-to-face in deep, fulfilling, and heartfelt conversations

Customize your gameplay around vulnerability. Personalize your game by choosing your friendship level for each round

Take part in a playful, lighthearted animal guessing game between emotion-driven conversations

Deaf/HOH accessibility options available for no-sound variant on guessing game

More than 1,000+ questions written by a communications expert

More than 12 unique topic-oriented question packs including an extra vulnerable pack, romance, New Year's and back-to-school

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Wild Honesty – Release Trailer (Mobile) (https://youtu.be/G3I2BAGO_i8)