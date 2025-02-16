Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BetaDwarf

New PvPvE ARPG Game Vaultbreakers Announced

The new hardcore top-down PvPvE ARPG video game Vaultbreakers was revealed this week, bringing a new kind of fantasy game to PC

Team up or go solo in a dynamic fantasy world with epic battles and strategic gameplay.

Challenging enemies and powerful factions keep every session unpredictable and intense.

Customize your Champion, unlock abilities, and craft items for endless gameplay possibilities.

Indie game developer and publisher BetaDwarf revealed their latest game on the way, as Vaultbreakers will be coming to PC. Originally known by the codename Project F4E, this is a PvPvE ARPG title that adds brawling and tactical mechanics to a fantasy world. The game will let you fight alongside friends against everyone, or you can see how you fair on your own as you take on enemies, dungeons, intense situations, and other players. The game has no set release window yet, just a reveal trailer and more info below.

Vaultbreakers

Dive into a thrilling top-down PvPvE ARPG where epic battles, strategic gameplay, and dynamic environments come together to create a constant stream of emergent experiences. Whether you're teaming up with friends or facing the dangers alone, the world of Vaultbreakers offers endless excitement, challenges, and rewards. Embark on tense compact missions that dynamically unfold based on other players and NPC actions. Someone may pollute a big area, another may unlock a secret cave, and one may start an ancient ritual. Everyone has their own plans, ensuring each session is filled with threats and opportunities for you to grab or avoid.

Changelings are an evil, chaotic, and unpredictable faction of shapeshifters who are swarming the Dragonvault. They are controlled by advanced AI or even other players, which makes them extremely unpredictable. You will constantly make exciting decisions on whether to avoid, assault, or even briefly team up with them to best achieve your own plans. Skill is everything. Attacks are punishing, but can all be avoided. Enemies are vulnerable when attacking, enabling you to deal double damage if you time it just right. However, not all fights are wise to engage in, and you'll always have to think twice before taking risky actions. From tense exploration where ambushes can happen around every corner to epic multi-group fights, you will always have to think on your feet.

Vaultbreakers offers many ways to progress and customize exactly to your liking and playstyle. You choose between various Champions, unlock and equip varied perks to alter their abilities, loot -or craft- items to boost your power, obtain new abilities, and awaken Artifacts to uncover unique passive powers. With these, you grow stronger or even learn abilities that help you traverse the world in new ways, like vaulting across the environment on plants.

