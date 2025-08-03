Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: D*Fuzed, Incube8 Games

New Retro Game D*Fuzed Released For Game Boy Color

Play as a robot who has the unfortunate task of defusing bombs in D*Fuzed, available digitally and physically for the Game Boy Color

D*Fuzed launches for Game Boy Color, blending retro charm with modern puzzle gameplay.

Play as Deef, a bomb disposal robot defusing bombs and overcoming hazards in logic-based levels.

Features digital and multiple physical editions, including a cartridge, box, stickers, and more.

Development completed by Incube8 Games and led by Fran Matsusaka and Eric Mack after delays.

Retro indie game developer and publisher Incube8 Games has released their latest title, D*Fuzed, which is available now for the Game Boy Color. The game looks and plays very interesting, as you take on the role of a bomb defusal robot with both great and poor luck, as you must wander around a set of squared tiles, looking for bombs to defuse one move at a time. We have more details below as they are selling the game digitally and physically, with multiple options for physical cartridges and content.

D*Fuzed

Poor Deef, a bomb disposal robot, reluctantly finds himself on a journey to save his friends. A big bad boss has appeared, raining chaos and destruction on this once peaceful land. Deef must rescue his friends while defusing bombs and avoiding hazards, as he progresses through each area towards a final explosive confrontation. D*Fuzed is a turn-based logic puzzle game, where just one wrong move might be your last. Defuse bombs to recharge your battery, avoid the explosions, and look out for other hazards along the way! D*Fuzed is one of the rare games to include full voice acting for the cutscene!

Sealed box

Clear black cartridge

Clear cartridge protector

Instruction booklet

D*Fuzed sticker sheet.

Silkscreened PCB with artwork on the back side Originally developed by Asobitech, D*Fuzed faced extended delays over the past two years. In 2024, Incube8 Games acquired the rights to the title to complete development and ensure its release. A new team was brought on board to finalize the project, with continued input from Asobitech's Quang, who remained involved in a consultative role to ensure the final game stayed faithful to his original creative vision.The new development team includes Fran Matsusaka, the developer behind Wing Warriors (Game Boy Color), who took over as lead developer. With more than a decade of experience across mobile platforms, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and VR, Fran brought a unique blend of retro passion and technical expertise to the project. Joining him was Eric Mack, editor-in-chief of GB Studio Magazine and producer/project manager of Cosmic Climb (Nike/Game Boy Color, 2024). Eric assumed project management responsibilities and contributed to design refinement during the final development phase. With this collaborative transition, Incube8 Games was able to polish the gameplay experience for retro gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

