Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Atelier QBD, Tokens

New Roguelike Deckbuilder Tokens Announced For Steam

Try a roguelike deckbuilder of a different kind in Tokens, as the game is currently being planned for launch on PC via Steam in 2026

Article Summary Atelier QBD unveils Tokens, a unique roguelike deckbuilder coming to Steam with a planned 2026 launch.

Tokens swaps cards for colorful, double-sided tokens using a strategic combo system for gameplay depth.

Set in the roaring twenties, players seek entry into the secretive Token Club by overcoming tough challenges.

Allies like the Trader, Witch, and Jeweler offer upgrades, magical alterations, and new effects for your tokens.

Indie game developer and publisher Atelier QBD has announced their latest game, as they're working on a roguelike deckbuilder called Tokens. The game takes a weird approach to the genre as they have replaced the usual cards with tokens and built it around a specific combo system. Each of the tokens comes in four colors, with a double-sided appearance with a number or symbol on either end. Once you figure out the system, you'll use it to complete challenges from your mysterious host, Mister Mirage. Enjot the trailer and info from the team here as it sounds like they're planning to launch the game in 2026.

Tokens

In this roguelike deckbuilder, players are immersed in a fantasy universe inspired by the prestigious clubs of the roaring twenties, including the mysterious Token Club, a secret circle reserved for exceptional artists and adventurers. Players take on the role of a determined aspirant seeking to prove their worth and gain entry into this coveted club. To succeed, they must demonstrate strategic skill by building a deck of Tokens enhanced with the powers of Arcanas (special abilities) and Effigies (items), and overcome the challenges orchestrated by the enigmatic dealer, Mister Mirage.

He will generously entrust you with the Gold Coin , a precious artifact that allows you to alter the outcome of a roll. Beware, however! Mister Mirage likes to place ruthless Bosses in your path and tempt you with deceptive Challenge Cards . Each run offers a new configuration of challenges and opportunities. To advance to the next round, players must line up tokens on the table to beat the required score. Every three rounds, they will face a boss encounter that will test their skills and push them to adapt their strategy. The Club is home to powerful and enigmatic allies, ready to lend you a hand:

The Trader: She offers a variety of Arcana, Effigies, and rare Tokens to strengthen your deck.

The Witch: Her dark magic can alter a Token's Color, Number, or Symbol… or make it disappear!

The Jeweler: He marks your Tokens with precious gems, unlocking new effects and special reactions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!