New "Seasons" Will Change Out-Of-Event Spawns In Pokémon GO

How can it get more major than Niantic announcing an increase in the Pokémon GO level cap and the rollout of the Kalos region in one day? Well, they've also announced their first-ever branded update, GO Beyond, which will bring three-month seasons to Pokémon GO. This is a major, lasting change so let's dive in together and see what it means.

The addition of seasons will bring the following changes to Pokémon GO:

Each season will feature "major changes and new Pokémon."

Seasons will feature different Pokémon hatching from Eggs, appearing in the wild, and appearing in raids. This is a solution to the idea of trainers getting bored by spawns they see all the time once an event ends. There will still be weather-based spawns and biome-based spawns, but certain Pokémon will become common in certain seasons while being rare in others.

Pokémon GO events will continue to run but may be more tied to each season.

Each season will feature a certain set of Mega Raids each season to "allow each Mega to shine." This likely means that we will see the current slate wiped clean on December 1st.

Seasons will feature different features, such as species-specific CP boosts, for certain Mega Pokémon.

GO Battle League's seasons will be tied to the overarching Pokémon GO seasons.

As expected, Deerling's various forms will be tied to each season.

Niantic elaborated a bit on how seasons will impact biomes:

"Based on what hemisphere you're in, you can find different Pokémon appearing in the wild each Season. For example, in the first Season, Pokémon related to winter will be appearing in the wild in the northern hemisphere, while Burmy, Darumaka, and other Pokémon related to summer will be appearing in the wild in the southern hemisphere. You might notice other differences in the Pokémon you can find in the wild, too."

The first season, the Season of Celebration, comes to Pokémon GO on December 1st, with the first internal event being the Kalos release, starting the next day.